Massive Russian Attack On Kyiv: 31 People Hospitalized, Including Five Children

Massive Russian Attack On Kyiv: 31 People Hospitalized, Including Five Children


2025-04-24 05:09:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 9:00, as many as 31 people, including five children, are hospitalized in Kyiv following a massive Russian attack at nighttime on April 24.

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to him, a total of 70 people were injured as a result of the night attack.

“The information on the number of fatalities is still being updated. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble at two damaged residential buildings in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district,” Klitschko added.















































Read also: MIA: Rubble of house being cleared in Kyiv 's Sviatoshynskyi district, search ongoing for two children

As reported by Ukrinform, overnight, on April 24, Kyiv was attacked by Russian drones and missiles. Fires broke out in several districts as a result of falling debris. More than 70 people were injured, and nine people were killed.

Photo: Kyrylo Chubotin, Ukrinform

