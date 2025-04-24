Massive Russian Attack On Kyiv: 31 People Hospitalized, Including Five Children
This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
According to him, a total of 70 people were injured as a result of the night attack.
“The information on the number of fatalities is still being updated. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble at two damaged residential buildings in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district,” Klitschko added.
As reported by Ukrinform, overnight, on April 24, Kyiv was attacked by Russian drones and missiles. Fires broke out in several districts as a result of falling debris. More than 70 people were injured, and nine people were killed.
Photo: Kyrylo Chubotin, Ukrinform
