Explosions Heard In Crimea Overnight, Possible Strike At Airfield Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Explosions were heard in temporarily occupied Crimea in the evening of April 23.

That is according to the Telegram channel Krymskyi Veter , as reported by Ukrinform.

Throughout the night, explosions were reportedly heard in Armiansk, Krasnoperekopsk, Saky, Novofedorivka, Hvardiiske, Simferopol (near the airport), Krasnohvardiiske, Staryi Krym, Yevpatoria, Saky district, Dzhankoi and Dzhankoi district.

According to social media reports:“Subscribers from Krasnoperekopsk and Krasnohvardiiske reported jet drones flying south... Several Russian fighter jets were airborne over Crimea, flying in different directions searching for drones.”

Later updates mentioned a possible strike at the Kirovske airfield.“Preliminarily, there was an impact at the Kirovske airfield,” subscribers reported.

Additionally, the occupying authorities blocked traffic across the Kerch Bridge overnight on April 24.

Partisans report large-scale movement of Russian equipment in

As previously reported, Russian forces have been moving equipment across Crimea on a large scale - a process often described as chaotic and uncoordinated.