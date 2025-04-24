Sybiha On Russia's Attack On Ukraine: Putin's Actions Show Disrespect For Peace Efforts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Russia's brutal attacks on Ukraine confirm that Russia, not Ukraine, is the obstacle to peace. He emphasized that pressure should be applied on Moscow, not Kyiv.

He made the statement on the social media platform X , as reported by Ukrinform.

Sybiha highlighted that Russia's massive missile and drone strike was deliberately aimed at civilians in Kyiv and other regions.

“Yesterday's Russian maximalist demands for Ukraine to withdraw from its regions, combined with these brutal strikes, show that Russia, not Ukraine, is the obstacle to peace. Moscow, not Kyiv, is where pressure should be applied,” the Foreign Minister wrote.

According to Sybiha, Vladimir Putin's actions reveal he has no respect for any peace efforts and is only interested in continuing the war.

“Weakness and concessions will not stop his terror and aggression. Only strength and pressure will,” he stressed.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, overnight on April 24, the massive combined Russian attack targeted Kyiv and Kyiv region, as well as Zhytomyr, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia regions. In Kyiv alone, at least nine people were killed and over 70 were injured, including six children.