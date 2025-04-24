Book By National Writer Presented In Kyrgyzstan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Kyrgyzstan National Library has hosted a presentation of books dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the People's Poet of Azerbaijan, playwright, literary scholar and academician Bakhtiyar Vahabzade (1925-2009), Azernews reports.

The Kyrgyz translation of "Selected Works" ("Tandalqan çıkarmalar") and the reprint of his first book "My Friends" (1949) were presented.

A video about the life, work and social activities of Bakhtiyar Vahabzade was shown first.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of Kyrgyzstan Gulbara Abdykalykova noted in her speech that the publication of B. Vahabzade's book in the Kyrgyz language is an important event.

TURKSOY Secretary-General and author of the preface to the new edition Sultan Rayev emphasized that B. Vahabzade's work embodies not only the spiritual values ​​of Azerbaijan, but also the idea of ​​​​unity and solidarity of the entire Turkic world. He recalled that by the decision of TURKSOY, 2025 was declared the Year of Memory of Bakhtiyar Vahabzade, and noted the value of the book as a source for deep acquaintance of Kyrgyz readers with the poet's work.

The Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli noted that B. Vahabzade made an invaluable contribution to the development of national literature and public thought, and emphasized that the state highly respects his work. It was reported that according to the Order of President Ilham Aliyev, the 100th anniversary of the poet is widely celebrated at the state level, and new publications will be a worthy contribution to the anniversary events.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan Latif Gyandilov, Chairman of the Kyrgyzstan Writers' Union Kanybek Imanaliev, Director of the National Library of Azerbaijan Kerim Tairov, as well as translators of the book Altynbek Ismailov, Baktygul Choturova, Omurbek Tillebayev and others made speeches, sharing their thoughts on the poet's work.

As part of the event, musical works based on the poems of B. Vahabzade were performed, and samples of his poetic heritage were read.