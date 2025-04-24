Armenia's Accusations Are Misinformation, Says Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry categorically repudiates claims made by Armenia's Defense Ministry alleging that Azerbaijani forces opened fire toward the Khaznavar settlement around 22:20 on April 23, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense states that the information disseminated by the Armenian side is yet another deliberate act of disinformation that does not reflect the truth.

“We reiterate that units of the Azerbaijani Army never open fire on civilian populations or civilian infrastructure,” the statement emphasized.

The Ministry further noted that such false and intentional reports are part of Armenia's broader effort to obscure its own provocations and manipulate international public opinion.