Azerbaijan Achieves Major Milestones In ICT Development, Boosts Cybersecurity And Talent

Azerbaijan has made significant strides in the development of information and communication technologies (ICT) in recent years.

Azernews reports that this was made by Sameddin Asadov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, at the Space Technologies Conference (STC2025) held in Baku today.

Asadov highlighted the success of the "Online Azerbaijan" project, implemented through a public-private partnership. He emphasized that the entire country now has access to fixed broadband internet. Over the past four years, the number of households with access to high-speed broadband has increased 13-fold. These infrastructure developments have also been reflected in international rankings.

Azerbaijan's cybersecurity performance has improved, as shown in the Global Cybersecurity Index by the International Telecommunication Union, with the country scoring nearly 94 out of 100 points, ranking highly on the global scale.

The Deputy Minister also emphasized the country's commitment to developing talent across the technology sector. Significant progress has been made in nurturing professional potential in ICT. Over the past three years, 10,000 ICT specialists have graduated through the National Scholarship Program, ensuring a workforce aligned with labor market demands. These graduates now play a vital role in Azerbaijan's ICT advancements. From space technology to digital infrastructure, cybersecurity to artificial intelligence, these interconnected sectors form the technological ecosystem of Azerbaijan and its contribution to global innovation.