Khankendi To Host 17Th Economic Cooperation Organization Summit

The 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) will be held this year in Khankendi, according to Rovshan Mirzayev, Deputy Head of the Economic Cooperation Department of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Azernews reports.

Mirzayev made the announcement during an event hosted by the Center for Analysis of International Relations, titled“Azerbaijan and the Economic Cooperation Organization: Opportunities and Prospects.”

Highlighting Azerbaijan's active engagement within the ECO, Mirzayev said:

“Azerbaijan's economic potential has created opportunities for establishing broad cooperation relations with member states. Azerbaijan will organize the 17th meeting of the ECO Summit in Khankendi this year.”

He added that the theme of this year's summit will focus on sustainable development and climate-resilient economic cooperation, underscoring Azerbaijan's growing leadership role in regional and global sustainability agendas.