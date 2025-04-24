What Is Preferential Voting And How Does It Work? Your Guide To Making Your Vote Count

MENAFN - The Conversation) For each Australian federal election, there are two different ways you get to vote.

Whether you vote early, by post or on polling day on May 3, each eligible voter will be given two ballot papers: one for the House of Representatives (the“lower house”) and one for the Senate (the“upper house”). Each of these two ballots uses a slightly different system, so it's worth understanding how your numbered boxes translate into real results.

Knowing how preferences work is key to making your vote count, before you get to enjoy your hard-earned democracy sausage.

Australia is divided into 150 electorates , each of which is represented by one member in the House of Representatives. To elect them, we use a system called full preferential voting .

On your green lower house ballot paper, all the candidates will be listed in a random order. You write a“1” in the box beside the candidate who is your first choice. This is called your first preference. You then write a“2” beside your second-choice candidate (your“second preference”), and so on until every candidate has a number.

To make sure your vote counts, you need to number every box. If you skip a number, use the same number twice, or leave a box blank, your vote becomes informal and won't count. So, it's important to double-check. If you do make a mistake, don't worry – you can just ask for a new ballot paper from a polling official.

Once voting closes, the counting part is where things get interesting.

First, officials from the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) – an independent and impartial body – sort the ballot papers into piles according to each ballot paper's first preference, then count them . If any candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, they win and are declared elected.

If no one gets over 50%, the candidate with the lowest number of first preferences is knocked out (the technical term is“excluded”). Their ballot papers are then“redistributed” to the second preference candidate marked. This continues – eliminating the lowest-polling candidates and redistributing their preferences – until someone crosses the 50% threshold. This preference distribution process helps ensure the winner has majority support.

But what does this look like? You can find out by numbering your preferences in the great farm animal election.

As you'll see, your first pick may be knocked out during vote counting, but maybe your second or third preference will get across the line.

There are 76 members of the Senate: 12 from each state and two from each territory. Voting for senators is a bit different from the lower house in that it is partial preferential , and you can vote either“above the line” or“below the line”.

Your white senate ballot paper will have several columns listing parties and groups. Party names appear above the thick black line, and individual candidates appear below it.

If you vote above the line, you must number at least six boxes. When it comes to counting the votes, your preferences will then be distributed to candidates in the party in the order that their party has listed them. Parties decide this order beforehand.

So, say you put a 1 next to the Liberal Party, which has three candidates, a 2 next to Labor, which also has three candidates, then number four more boxes. Your first three preferences would be for the three Liberal candidates, then your fourth to sixth preferences would be for the Labor candidates because you put them second. This then continues for each of the six boxes you numbered.

You can try voting above or below the line with this sample senate ballot. It will tell you to keep numbering boxes to ensure your vote is valid.

If you vote below the line, for individual candidates, you must number at least 12 boxes. But you can number all of them if you want – it can be satisfying to put someone last!

Just like in the House of Representatives, you put 1 beside your first choice, 2 beside your second, and so on. You don't have to stay within the same column – you could have a Greens candidate as your first choice, a Liberal as your second, then another Greens candidate as your third, for example.

Because the upper house elects multiple candidates per state, using a combination of voting methods and a quota system, the Senate count is more complex .

One thing to be mindful of is the“exhausted” vote. If you only number the minimum (six above the line or 12 below) and all your preferred candidates are excluded, your vote can no longer be redistributed. But any of your preferences used to elect a candidate before that point still count.

Australia's voting system is designed to make sure your vote has an impact, even if your first-choice candidate doesn't win. That's why understanding how preferences flow is so important.

For those of us who have grown up here, it's easy to think of voting as a chore rather than a privilege. But we're so lucky to be able to go to a polling place without fearing violence or intimidation.

To be able to cast a vote in a system that – despite some flaws – is free and fair is a global rarity. So make sure you double-check your numbers, and think carefully about where your preferences are going – then enjoy that democracy sausage knowing you've made your vote count.