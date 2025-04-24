Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Over 6,500 Afghan Refugees Returned Home From Pakistan, Iran In One Day

Over 6,500 Afghan Refugees Returned Home From Pakistan, Iran In One Day


2025-04-24 05:08:07
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KABUL, Apr 24 (NNN-BNA) – A total of 1,127 Afghan families with 6,774 people, returned to their homeland from neighbouring Iran and Pakistan yesterday, Afghanistan's High Commission for Addressing Returnees Problems said in a statement, today.

According to the statement, the refugees have repatriated home via the Torkham border crossing in eastern Nangarhar province, the Spin Boldak border crossing in southern Kandahar province, and the Islam Qala border point in western Herat province.

The commission provides temporary shelters, nourishment, water, medical care, and transportation services, to their respective provinces for the returnees.

Nearly two million Afghans have reportedly returned home from the said countries, in the past year. The Pakistani government is set to deport three million Afghans to their home country this year, while Iranian officials have asked undocumented foreign nationals to put an end to their illegal stay and return to their homes.

About seven million Afghan refugees, most of whom are undocumented migrants, are currently living abroad, with most living in Afghanistan's neighbouring Pakistan and Iran.– NNN-BNA

MENAFN24042025000200011047ID1109467176

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search