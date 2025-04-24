Over 6,500 Afghan Refugees Returned Home From Pakistan, Iran In One Day

MENAFN - Nam News Network) KABUL, Apr 24 (NNN-BNA) – A total of 1,127 Afghan families with 6,774 people, returned to their homeland from neighbouring Iran and Pakistan yesterday, Afghanistan's High Commission for Addressing Returnees Problems said in a statement, today.

According to the statement, the refugees have repatriated home via the Torkham border crossing in eastern Nangarhar province, the Spin Boldak border crossing in southern Kandahar province, and the Islam Qala border point in western Herat province.

The commission provides temporary shelters, nourishment, water, medical care, and transportation services, to their respective provinces for the returnees.

Nearly two million Afghans have reportedly returned home from the said countries, in the past year. The Pakistani government is set to deport three million Afghans to their home country this year, while Iranian officials have asked undocumented foreign nationals to put an end to their illegal stay and return to their homes.

About seven million Afghan refugees, most of whom are undocumented migrants, are currently living abroad, with most living in Afghanistan's neighbouring Pakistan and Iran.– NNN-BNA