Israeli Hostage Calls For Prisoner Swap In New Hamas Video, Warns Of Rising Death Risk

MENAFN - Nam News Network) GAZA, Apr 24 (NNN-XINHUA) – Hamas's armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, yesterday, published a video showing an Israeli hostage, calling for an immediate prisoner exchange, marking a fresh attempt to push for negotiations amid ongoing hostilities.

In the footage, the hostage identified himself as Omri Miran, saying, he had been held for a year and a half in the Gaza Strip. Miran was abducted from Kibbutz Nahal Oz on Oct 7, 2023, during Hamas's cross-border attack into southern Israel. He recently turned 48, his second birthday spent in captivity.

“I passed my second birthday here and couldn't celebrate. There is no joy, only fear,” Miran said in the video. He urged Israeli authorities to pursue a swift prisoner exchange deal, warning that, hostages face the risk of being killed by Israeli airstrikes.

“We live under the constant threat of bombardment, and without a deal, we may return in coffins,” he said.

Miran directed his message at the Israeli public, urging mass protests outside the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.“Do not believe Netanyahu. Military pressure is killing us. Only a prisoner exchange will bring us home,” he said, adding that, supporters of the prime minister“do not care about our fate.”

He also appealed to former hostages who have been released, to speak out on behalf of those still detained, citing deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza.“Crossings are closed, and food and supplies are not entering. We are receiving less food,” he said.

Miran's family responded to the video yesterday, calling it a“disgrace” that he remains in captivity on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day. The commemoration this year began at sunset yesterday and will conclude at nightfall today.

According to Israeli authorities, 59 hostages remain in Gaza, including 58 of the 251 taken during the Oct 7 assault. The Israel Defence Forces confirmed that at least 35 of those still held are believed to be dead.– NNN-XINHUA