403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pro-Palestinian Activists Plan Protest Encampments at Columbia University
(MENAFN) A group of pro-Palestinian activists is organizing a series of protests at Columbia University in New York City, featuring tent encampments, as reported on Wednesday. The demonstrations are aimed at drawing attention to the ongoing Gaza conflict, which has claimed over 51,300 Palestinian lives since Israel's operation to dismantle Hamas began after the October 7, 2023, attack.
The protests are set to begin Thursday afternoon, marking the one-year anniversary of a similar demonstration last year where more than 50 tents were set up. That protest led to multiple arrests and a severe response from the Trump administration, which included the detention of foreign protesters, revocation of student visas, and deportation procedures.
NBC News reported that on Tuesday night, a meeting was held in Brooklyn, around 12 miles from the campus, where roughly 100 participants—many wearing masks to conceal their identities—gathered to plan the event. Organizers spread the word through phone calls and word of mouth.
The protest leaders have asked attendees not to wear masks on campus in an effort to avoid attracting security attention. Two separate encampments are planned for Thursday and Friday.
"When we take over the lawn, our goal is to unify the space and make it our own," one of the organizers stated in a recording obtained by a media outlet.
The protests are set to begin Thursday afternoon, marking the one-year anniversary of a similar demonstration last year where more than 50 tents were set up. That protest led to multiple arrests and a severe response from the Trump administration, which included the detention of foreign protesters, revocation of student visas, and deportation procedures.
NBC News reported that on Tuesday night, a meeting was held in Brooklyn, around 12 miles from the campus, where roughly 100 participants—many wearing masks to conceal their identities—gathered to plan the event. Organizers spread the word through phone calls and word of mouth.
The protest leaders have asked attendees not to wear masks on campus in an effort to avoid attracting security attention. Two separate encampments are planned for Thursday and Friday.
"When we take over the lawn, our goal is to unify the space and make it our own," one of the organizers stated in a recording obtained by a media outlet.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment