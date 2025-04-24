403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mumbai terror assault suspect gets deported to India from US
(MENAFN) Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key suspect in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has been extradited to India from the United States. Rana, a Pakistani-born individual with Canadian and American citizenship, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, where he was formally arrested by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA). He faces charges for his alleged involvement in the deadly attacks that claimed over 166 lives on November 26, 2008.
The 64-year-old will likely be presented before the Patiala House court in Delhi, where a special NIA judge will oversee his case. Rana, a physician originally from Pakistan's Punjab province, emigrated to Canada in 1997 and later moved to Chicago. He and his co-accused, American citizen David Coleman Headley, are believed to have attended Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror training camps in Pakistan. Rana allegedly assisted Headley in obtaining a visa and creating a false identity to facilitate his travel to India.
Rana was charged by the NIA in 2011 after his arrest in the US, where he was tried but acquitted of conspiracy charges related to the Mumbai attacks. However, during Headley's 2016 deposition, further details emerged about Rana’s role. In January 2025, the US Supreme Court denied his appeal against extradition, and US President Donald Trump announced his extradition during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US.
The New Delhi Bar Association has pledged that Rana will receive a fair and transparent trial.
The 64-year-old will likely be presented before the Patiala House court in Delhi, where a special NIA judge will oversee his case. Rana, a physician originally from Pakistan's Punjab province, emigrated to Canada in 1997 and later moved to Chicago. He and his co-accused, American citizen David Coleman Headley, are believed to have attended Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror training camps in Pakistan. Rana allegedly assisted Headley in obtaining a visa and creating a false identity to facilitate his travel to India.
Rana was charged by the NIA in 2011 after his arrest in the US, where he was tried but acquitted of conspiracy charges related to the Mumbai attacks. However, during Headley's 2016 deposition, further details emerged about Rana’s role. In January 2025, the US Supreme Court denied his appeal against extradition, and US President Donald Trump announced his extradition during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US.
The New Delhi Bar Association has pledged that Rana will receive a fair and transparent trial.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment