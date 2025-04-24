Pahalgam Terror Aftermath: Airlines Curtail Exorbitant Airfares Amid Govt Clampdown

Responding to the rising airfares from Srinagar to major Indian cities-where ticket prices had skyrocketed to an astonishing ₹65,000-the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued binding directives to airline operators, mandating them to reinstate fare normalcy, deploy additional flights, and facilitate the urgent repatriation of stranded tourists amid heightened panic and logistical bottlenecks.

Following this government intervention, ticket prices on the Srinagar-Delhi route have dropped significantly, now hovering around ₹8,000-9,000.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in its advisory, noted that in the aftermath of the Pahalgam carnage, there was an abrupt surge in outbound demand as tourists rushed to evacuate. The advisory urged airlines to act expeditiously by enhancing the frequency of flights and waiving cancellation and rescheduling charges, while also ensuring comprehensive support to passengers facing the brunt of the crisis.

Air India was among the first to respond, announcing capped fares on its Srinagar-Mumbai and Srinagar-Delhi sectors, clarifying that any unusually high rates appearing on online platforms were likely due to business-class bookings or multi-stop itineraries.

The airline affirmed its commitment to keeping travel affordable during this sensitive period. IndiGo, the leading carrier in the region with 20 daily departures connecting Srinagar, confirmed it had extended fee waivers for all changes and cancellations until April 30 and had introduced two special relief flights on April 23 to and from Delhi and Mumbai.

Akasa Air also instituted full refunds for cancelled bookings for flights between April 23 and 29, adding that passengers can make a one-time schedule change without incurring any penalties or fare differences, provided the revised travel date is within seven days of the original.

Similarly, Air India Express announced that all passengers traveling to or from Srinagar until April 30 would be granted full flexibility, including waiver of date change charges and fare differentials, in view of the prevailing unrest.

Despite the recent panic, airfares have begun stabilizing. On April 27, Akasa Air's non-stop flight from Srinagar to Mumbai is priced at approximately ₹10,000. That same day, both SpiceJet and IndiGo are offering direct Srinagar to Delhi flights for ₹7,415. On April 26, an IndiGo flight with a layover in Jammu is available for around ₹8,000. By April 30, Air India Express is listing a non-stop Srinagar to Delhi flight for as low as ₹6,600.

This swift recalibration of air services-spearheaded by the central government and implemented by the airlines-aims to mitigate widespread disruption and ensure that tourists caught in the vortex of turmoil are not further victimized by exploitative pricing and logistical paralysis.

