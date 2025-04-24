403
U.S. Warplanes Hit Yemen's Saada with Six Airstrikes
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, U.S. warplanes carried out six airstrikes targeting the Saada governorate in Yemen, according to the Houthi group.
“Six American enemy airstrikes targeted the Sahlin area in Al-Salem district,” stated a local media outlet on X.
No details regarding casualties or the extent of damage have been disclosed yet.
The U.S. has not provided any official response to the strikes so far.
Since November 2023, the Houthis have been targeting vessels in the Red and Arabian Seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden, citing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. The region has suffered immense loss, with over 51,300 deaths due to Israeli airstrikes since October 2023.
While the Houthis paused their attacks during the ceasefire in Gaza in January, they resumed hostilities after Israel restarted airstrikes on Gaza last month.
