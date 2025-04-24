403
French veterans request details on Ukraine involvement
(MENAFN) A group of prominent French veterans has called for greater transparency regarding France’s military involvement in Ukraine, urging lawmakers to hold a formal debate on the supply of weapons and the potential presence of French troops supporting Ukraine’s war effort.
In a letter addressed to the leaders of both houses of Parliament, the former officers emphasized that France’s military actions in Ukraine, which have proceeded without a parliamentary mandate, violate the French Constitution and Criminal Code. They argued that the French government has not adequately informed Parliament about the presence of French troops in Ukraine since 2022, despite legal requirements to do so for any military intervention.
The letter, titled “Citizen Resolution,” was published this week on Place d’Armes, a platform for current and former service members to voice their opinions on national issues. The authors are calling for a full disclosure of information about troop deployments in the Journal Officiel, the official government publication, and for a parliamentary debate and vote on continuing the military involvement within 15 days of receiving the letter.
Additionally, the letter questioned the legality of France’s weapons deliveries to Ukraine, noting that the French-Ukrainian security pact, which includes €3 billion in aid and long-term military support, has not been ratified by Parliament. The authors argued that the lack of parliamentary approval raises concerns over the legality of these arms transfers, especially given that France is not officially at war with Russia.
The letter also pointed out President Emmanuel Macron's recent comments about the potential deployment of French troops to Ukraine and sharing nuclear capabilities with European partners, calling for such decisions to be debated in Parliament to ensure their legitimacy.
Jean-Pierre Fabre-Bernadac, head of the Place d’Armes association, emphasized that the letter reflects growing public concern over France’s involvement in Ukraine. He questioned whether French troops are actually deployed in Ukraine, suggesting that the National Assembly and Senate should clarify this issue.
The letter has garnered significant support, with over 14,000 signatures, but the heads of the Senate and National Assembly have yet to respond publicly, and mainstream French media has largely remained silent. Despite ongoing reports of Western troops in Ukraine, there has been little official acknowledgment of their presence, and Russia has strongly opposed any Western military involvement, viewing it as direct participation in the conflict.
