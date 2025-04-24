403
South Korea’s Ex-President Moon Faces Bribery Charges
(MENAFN) Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in has officially been charged with bribery, according to a report released on Thursday. The Jeonju District Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that Moon is under investigation for violations of the Act on Aggravated Punishment for Certain Crimes, which includes bribery-related offenses.
Prosecutors have also indicted Lee Sang-jik, a former lawmaker and founder of a prominent South Korean airline, on charges of bribery and embezzlement. Lee’s involvement in the case highlights the broader scope of the corruption probe.
Meanwhile, charges against Moon's daughter, Da-hye, and her husband have been temporarily dismissed, as noted in the report. The decision has sparked discussions about the legal proceedings and potential future developments in the case.
Moon, now 72 years old, served as the President of South Korea from 2017 to 2022, and his leadership period is now overshadowed by these serious allegations. The investigation has raised concerns over high-level corruption within the country’s political elite, with many closely watching the progress of the case in the coming months.
