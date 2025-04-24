“Build A Business You Love” By Dave Ramsey Becomes No. 1 National Bestseller

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nashville, Tennessee, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --“Build a Business You Love,” the newest release from Ramsey Solutions CEO and bestselling author Dave Ramsey, has officially become a No. 1 national bestseller.

In the book, Ramsey shares the lessons he's learned starting his business on a card table in his living room and growing it into a $250 million-a-year company. Drawing from decades of experience,“Build a Business You Love” delivers a proven framework for leading a team, scaling a company and staying true to your mission.

“For people serious about starting a business, it's the ride of a lifetime,” said Ramsey.“It will be hard, and it will take longer than expected, but it also offers the opportunity to become a better person as you become a better leader. I hope readers find the courage to keep going, the humility to keep learning and the heart to build something that serves others.”

“Build a Business You Love” outlines the five stages of business growth and the six drivers every business needs to succeed - from building the right team to aligning purpose with profit. Since its release on April 15, the book has resonated with business owners, leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs across the country.

