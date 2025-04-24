Congress Urges NDA Govt To Intensify Efforts Against Pahalgam Attack Terrorists, Calls For All-Party Meeting

MENAFN - Live Mint) Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has urged the Narendra Modi-led NDA government to deploy all the resources to track down all the terrorists in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack.

He further asked the government to convene an all-party meeting, consider their suggestions, in view of the attack, reported PTI.

Following this statement, both Rahul Gandhi and Kharge are expected to attend an all-party meeting organised by the Centre to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack on Thursday evening, reported PTI, citing people aware of the development.

On Thursday, both the leaders attended the meeting of the Congress Working Committee, held to condemn the terror attack that killed 26.

Top Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi , attended the meeting at the party's 24 Akbar Road headquarters.

Previously, Congress demanded that PM Mod take all political parties into confidence and work on a collective solution.

On April 22, the night when the terror attack happened, Congress asked the Centre to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the incident, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, informed.

"Considering the extreme seriousness of the issue and the mood of the nation, the Indian National Congress expects the PM to chair the all-party meeting scheduled for 6 pm today and take all political parties into confidence and build a collective resolve," PTI quoted Ramesh.

The government is expected to brief political leaders about the Pahalgam terror attack and consider their views regarding the matter.

| PM Modi chairs high-level meet on Pahalgam attack; Jaishankar, Doval present Pahalgam terror attack

On Tuesday, April 22, terrorists indiscriminately shot tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam. The attack occurred in Baisaran, also known as 'mini Switzerland'. The 26 deceased included two foreigners, one businessman from Karnataka,

PM Modi, who was on a two-day trip to Saudi Arabia, had cut short his visit in view of the terror attack.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot, took responsibility for the attack, as per an image circulated on social media.