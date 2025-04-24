Pahalgam Terror Attack: 'India Will Identify And Punish Every Terrorist,' PM Modi To The World From The Soil Of Bihar

MENAFN - Live Mint)Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he wants the world to know that India will identify and punish every terrorist. Modi, in a rare English-speaking gesture, said those behind the Pahalgam terror attack and those part of the conspiracy will be punished beyond their imagination.

The Prime Minister said that the entire nation is saddened by the brutality with which terrorists killed innocent civilians, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam , Jammu and Kashmir on 22nd April.

“Today, from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers,” Modi said in English, addressing the gathering in Madhubani in the poll-bound state.

Bihar is going to have assembly elections later this year. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar was also present on the occasion apart from Arif Mohammad Khan, the state's governor and other dignitaries from state and the centre.

This was Modi's first public remarks following the ghastly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmi .

Before beginning his address, Modi urged those present to observe a few minutes ' silence for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Terrorism will not go unpunished: Modi

“Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve,” Modi said. His words in English were then tweeted by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO)

Modi usually addresses public rallies in Hindi, but he used his vow to punish those behind the Pahalgam attack in English, perhaps to address a wider global audience.

Everyone who believes in humanity is with us, the PM said.“I thank the people of various countries and their leaders who have stood with is in these times,” he said.

The rest of PM's speech was in Hindi.

Modi addressed panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and gram sabhas across the country at an event at Bihar's Madhubani today, April 24. Before the address, the prime minister launched several projects worth approximately ₹13,500 crore.

The event organised on the National Panchayati Raj Day marking 32 years of the 73rd Constitutional (Amendment) Act, 1992, which gave constitutional status to panchayats as institutions of rural local self-government.

What happened in Pahalgam?

The Pahalgam attack was carried out in the fabled Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam on April 22, a day when United States Vice President JD Vance was in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a state visit to Saudi Arabia.

Modi cut short his visit and returned to New Delhi on Wednesday morning.

India responded to the terror attack by announcing that it would shut the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari in Amritsar along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab with immediate effect. India also decided to suspend the Indus water treaty until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

How did India respond?

The decisions to downgrade diplomatic ties with Pakistan in view of cross-border links to the Pahalgam attack were taken in the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by PM Modi on April 23.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba , is believed to be behind Tuesday's attack, a claim that Mint has not been able to verify so far. Some reports even suggested that a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, Saifullah Kasuri, alias Khalid, is believed to be the 'mastermind' of the attack. There has not been any official word on these claims yet.

Pakistan has, however, denied any involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack.“Pakistan has nothing to do with it (Pagalgam terror attack)," Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told a local TV channel on April 23.