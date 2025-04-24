AENO Premium Eco Smart Space Heater With REAL FIRE Effect Was Recognized With 2 Red Dot Design Awards In 2025

AENO Premium Eco Smart Space Heater with REAL FIRE Effect

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AENO's upcoming launch – the AENO Premium Eco Smart Space Heater with REAL FIRE Effect – has won two Red Dot Awards in the 2025 Product Design competition. The device was recognized in two categories: Heating and Air Conditioning Technology and Innovative Design. The Red Dot Award: Product Design is one of the world's most respected design competitions held since 1955.

The AENO Premium Eco Smart Space Heater with REAL FIRE Effect stood out for its fusion of elegant design and intelligent technology. RGB lightning with water creates the most realistic FIRE effect on the market.

Water, Lights, SMART adaptive heating and timer can be controlled on the device and via Aeno App. With intuitive physical controls, a rotary knob, and a sleek LCD display, users can effortlessly adjust heating, lighting, temperature, humidity, and timer settings. For quiet moments, the device offers a resting mode with dimmed lights and display for maximum comfort and minimal disruption. And as always, Smart and connected to Aeno App to be controlled remotely sitting on the couch.

Crafted with both style and safety in mind, the heater includes a convection heating system (2000 W), adaptive climate control, and a humidifier function for REAL FIRE effect. The water-based flame effect available in 12 vibrant flame colors and RGB auto-changing colors (like in gaming) is safe to touch and lasts up to 72 hours of REAL FIRE effect on a single water tank.

Designed for both floor placement and niche installations, the device also features:

- SMART INTELLIGENCE technology via the AENO App

- Adaptive temperature and time scheduling

- Energy monitoring and economy mode

- Hypoallergenic heating – oxygen remains intact

- Option to add oil fragrances for soothing aroma

- Fall/Tilt sensor with auto-off protection

“This recognition from the Red Dot Jury is a great honor for the AENO team. It reflects our passion for merging elegant design with smart, user-centered technology. With this product, we're not only offering warmth – we're creating an experience that brings comfort, sustainability, and emotional connection into the heart of every home,” said Sergei Kostevich, CTO at AENO.

“We wanted to create a heater that doesn't look like a heater. Instead, it becomes part of the interior – a centerpiece of comfort and modern aesthetics. The REAL FIRE effect brings emotional value, while every element, from the aluminum body to the UI controls, was crafted to enhance both form and function,” added Serhii Fedorenko, Industrial Designer at AENO.

The new model will be available for purchase in fall 2025, ahead of the fall-winter season. The model is available for pre-orders .

About AENO

AENO is a forward-thinking brand of smart home appliances developed by an international team of expert engineers. The company is committed to enhancing users' everyday lives through smart design, functionality, and sustainability. To ensure high product quality and efficient delivery logistics across Europe, the Premium Eco Smart Heater is manufactured in Poland. AENO is part of the ASBIS Enterprises PLC brand portfolio – a leading distributor of IT and consumer electronics in the EMEA region.

About Red Dot

The Red Dot Award: Product Design is one of the most prestigious design competitions worldwide. Since 1955, it has recognised products that stand out for their exceptionally high design quality.

The independent Red Dot Jury assesses all entries based on four key principles of good design: the quality of function, the quality of seduction, the quality of use and the quality of responsibility.

In 2025, the jury consists of 43 experts from 21 countries, including designers, professors, journalists and consultants from various disciplines. Entries were submitted from over 60 countries and were carefully reviewed and discussed by the jurors.

AENO Premium Eco Smart Space Heater with REAL FIRE effect - Double Red Dot Design Awards 2025 winner

