Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC Holds $92,000 Support After ETF-Driven Rally

Bitcoin led a broad crypto rally, fueled by record ETF inflows and regulatory optimism. Ethereum and Solana showed strong technical breakouts, while XRP surged on ETF hopes.Meme coins and speculative altcoins saw wild swings. Institutional interest continues to deepen, and the coming days will hinge on ETF approvals and macroeconomic developments.

