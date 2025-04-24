403
Gold’S Wild Ride: Global Flows And Trade Tensions Drive Sharp Swings
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gold prices opened Thursday, April 24, 2025, at $3,326 per ounce, according to Trading Economics and market data from Capital.
The market rebounded after a volatile session that saw prices plunge over 3% from recent record highs, driven by shifting sentiment around US-China trade policy and global economic outlooks.
Yesterday, gold suffered its steepest single-day decline in months. The drop followed US President Trump's statement about reducing tariffs on Chinese goods, which eased immediate trade tensions and encouraged investors to shift capital back into equities.
This move triggered a swift outflow from gold-backed ETFs, especially in the US, and pushed the dollar higher. As a result, gold prices fell below $3,320 per ounce before buyers stepped back in overnight.
Across Asia, Chinese gold ETFs saw inflows of 29.1 metric tons in the first eleven days of April, already surpassing the entire first quarter's total. This surge in Chinese demand offset some of the outflows from US-listed funds, which had led the market earlier in the year.
Chinese investors responded to a weakening yuan and persistent economic uncertainty by increasing their gold holdings. The premium for physical gold in China rose to 1% over London prices, with dealers charging between $24 and $54 per ounce above global benchmarks.
Gold Prices Rebound in India Amid Global Volatility
In India, gold prices rebounded by about 1% on Thursday after a sharp fall the previous day. The 24-carat rate stood at ₹96,250 per 10 grams in Mumbai and ₹95,910 in Delhi.
This recovery followed a period of high volatility, with Indian prices having crossed the ₹1 lakh mark earlier in the week. Local demand remained steady as investors viewed the dip as a buying opportunity.
However, gold ETFs in India saw net outflows in March as some investors took profits after the rapid price run-up. Technical analysis of the gold chart shows the metal bouncing off support near $3,310, with moving averages indicating a short-term bullish trend.
The Bollinger Bands highlight elevated volatility, but the price remains above the 200-period moving average, suggesting underlying strength. Analysts see a possible retest of resistance near $3,395 if the rebound holds, while a break below $3,235 could signal a deeper correction.
Globally, gold has gained nearly 27% since the start of 2025, reflecting persistent concerns over recession risks, central bank buying, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.
JP Morgan expects gold to cross $4,000 per ounce by mid-2026, citing fears of a US recession and continued central bank accumulation.
The real story behind the numbers is a market caught between shifting trade headlines and strong physical demand in Asia. While Western investment flows remain fickle, Asian buyers and central banks continue to treat gold as a core asset.
The recent correction revealed how quickly sentiment can change, but the underlying demand fundamentals remain robust. As long as economic and political uncertainty persists, gold will likely stay volatile but well supported by global buyers.
