Oil Prices Slide As OPEC+ Output Plans And ETF Outflows Signal Shifting Market Dynamics
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) According to commodity data published on April 24, 2025, WTI crude oil traded at $63.67 per barrel, down 8.2% since the start of the month.
Brent crude followed with $67.44 per barrel, marking a 7.3% drop. These declines reflect a market that faces both rising supply and changing investor sentiment.
The latest production data shows U.S. crude output rose by 2% in 2024, reaching 13.2 million barrels per day. The Permian region drove this growth, producing 6.3 million barrels daily, nearly half of total U.S. output.
WTI prices in 2024 averaged $77 per barrel, well above breakeven levels in major U.S. basins. This price environment encouraged drilling and reinforced the U.S. as a key global supplier.
OPEC+ announced it will gradually unwind voluntary output cuts, reversing a 2.2 million barrel per day reduction over 18 months. Eight member countries, including Saudi Arabia and Russia, will increase production by an average of 137,000 barrels per day each month.
This phased approach marks a shift from the deep cuts of previous years and signals a new supply dynamic. The immediate market reaction to these developments was clear.
WTI crude futures hovered near $62 per barrel after a sharp fall the day before, while Brent traded in a similar range. Technical analysis shows WTI consolidating at $61, testing support at the lower boundary of an ascending channel.
Oil Market Faces Shifting Dynamics
The price dipped below the 100-period moving average, a potential early bearish signal, but found support at the 200-period average. The stochastic oscillator and RSI both suggest bearish momentum is easing, though not fully reversed.
Investor sentiment also shifted. The largest oil ETF, the US Oil Fund, saw a record $376 million daily outflow as the geopolitical premium from Middle East tensions faded.
This outflow followed two days of heavy inflows, highlighting how quickly market sentiment can turn. The ETF's assets remain above $3 billion, but the outflow reflects a reassessment of risk as geopolitical fears ease and supply uncertainty rises.
Traders now watch for further OPEC+ policy moves and U.S.-China trade developments. Hints at possible tariff reductions and ongoing negotiations add another layer of uncertainty.
Market participants also monitor U.S. inventory data, which recently showed only a modest crude build but notable draws in gasoline and distillates. The story behind the numbers is one of a market caught between rising supply and shifting demand signals.
OPEC+ output increases and robust U.S. production weigh on prices, while investor flows and technical signals point to caution. The coming weeks will test whether support levels hold or if further declines lie ahead, as the oil market adapts to a new balance of power and risk.
