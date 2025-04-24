403
Copper’S Tightrope: Tariffs, Supply Strain, And Market Volatility Define April 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Copper prices entered April 24, 2025, with a sense of unease, reflecting the latest data from the London Metal Exchange and global financial platforms.
The LME cash settlement price stood at $9,416.50 per metric ton on April 23, while CFD markets showed copper trading at $4.87 per pound in early morning activity.
These figures mark a 21% rise since January, but also a pullback from March's record highs. Traders and analysts attribute the recent volatility to a mix of tariff threats, supply constraints, and shifting speculative flows.
The United States' looming tariffs on copper imports have driven a surge in physical deliveries, with estimates ranging from 400,000 to 500,000 tons shipped ahead of any restrictions.
This rush has tightened global supply, particularly as mining output fails to keep pace with demand from renewable energy and electric vehicle sectors. Market participants see these fundamentals reflected in the data.
LME copper stocks have dropped from over 260,000 tons in February to just above 205,000 tons this week. The United States Copper Index Fund, the largest copper ETF, has gained 30% year-to-date, attracting $18.5 million in inflows during a two-week period in March.
Copper Prices Hold Firm Amid Trade Tensions
The Global X Copper Miners ETF has also climbed 13% in 2025, signaling strong investor interest. Technical analysis supports the narrative of a market on edge.
The attached chart shows copper trading above its 200-period moving average, with recent price action consolidating after a sharp rally from early April lows. Bollinger Bands have narrowed, suggesting volatility has eased, but the price remains above key support levels near $4.70 per pound.
Elliott Wave analysis indicates the rally from the April 7 low at $4.03 is impulsive, with further upside possible as long as prices stay above that level. Industry voices reinforce the sense of tightness and uncertainty.
Kostas Bintas, head of metals at Mercuria , describes the market as“experiencing tightness” globally. Graeme Train at Trafigura sees potential for new price records in 2025 but warns of broader economic fragility.
Analysts remain split: some see tariffs and supply deficits pushing prices higher, while others warn of a correction if recession fears materialize or if tariffs disrupt flows less than expected.
The story behind the numbers is clear: copper sits at the intersection of protectionist trade policy, structural supply shortages, and speculative fervor.
The market's next move will hinge on the timing and scope of US tariffs, the resilience of global demand, and the ability of miners to bring new supply online. Until those questions resolve, volatility will likely remain the rule, not the exception, for copper in 2025.
