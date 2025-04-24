403
Silver’S Rally Signals Market Shift As Industrial Demand And Macro Factors Drive Price Surge
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Silver markets delivered a clear message this morning, April 24, 2025, with data from TradingView and major commodity trackers showing spot prices holding firm near $33.38 per ounce after a dramatic rally.
This surge, sourced directly from live market data and commodity exchanges, reflects a 3.4% gain in a single day, pushing silver through the critical $33.67 resistance and marking a 15.8% rise since the start of the year.
Traders and investors watched silver outperform gold, which lost ground as safe-haven demand eased. The gold-to-silver ratio dropped to 91, its lowest in years, highlighting silver's relative strength.
Market participants responded to a combination of easing US-China trade tensions and comments from President Trump, who downplayed tariff threats and affirmed central bank stability.
These developments improved risk sentiment and fueled a broad rally in commodities, with silver benefiting from its dual role as both an industrial and precious metal.
Technical signals on the hourly chart reveal a robust uptrend. Silver broke above its 200-period moving average and maintained momentum above $33.25, now a key support.
Bollinger Bands show volatility expansion, while volume rose 27% during the rally, confirming strong participation.
Silver's Rally Signals Market Shift as Industrial Demand and Macro Factors Drive Price Surge
COMEX open interest climbed 12.3%, and ETF holdings expanded by 4.8 million ounces, indicating new capital flows rather than mere position rotation.
The story behind the numbers centers on supply and demand. The Silver Institute's latest survey confirms a fourth consecutive year of global supply deficit, driven by record industrial consumption.
The solar and electronics sectors, now accounting for over 10,000 industrial uses, have pushed demand to new highs. Indian spot prices mirrored the international trend, with rates at ₹104,425 per kilogram, up 3.4% from the previous day.
This rally follows a sharp correction earlier in the month, when silver prices dropped below $30 amid trade war fears and expectations of weaker industrial demand. The rebound shows that market psychology quickly shifted as macroeconomic risks faded and industrial optimism returned.
Investors now focus on whether silver can consolidate above $33.25. Sustained trading above this level would confirm a new range and could trigger further gains, with analysts watching for a move towards $35.75.
Market watchers remain cautious. Rapid single-day gains often lead to short-term consolidation as traders lock in profits. However, strong physical demand, particularly in coins and bars, continues to provide a stabilizing force. The upcoming Federal Reserve meeting and ongoing US-China negotiations will remain pivotal for price direction.
Silver's recent performance stands out for its breadth and depth. Institutional and retail investors both drove the move, and the surge in ETF and futures activity points to lasting interest.
As the market digests these gains, all eyes remain on the balance of industrial demand, macroeconomic policy, and technical support levels. The silver market's resilience and adaptability now set the stage for the next phase in this evolving story.
