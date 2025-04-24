403
Colombian Peso Holds Steady As Fiscal Strains And Oil Volatility Weigh On Market
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) TradingView data this morning shows the Colombian peso trading at 4,311 per US dollar, reflecting a market caught between persistent fiscal concerns and the aftershocks of global commodity swings.
The peso has hovered near this level since late yesterday, after a month marked by abrupt volatility and a recent attempt at stabilization. The peso's path in April exposes the core forces behind its struggle.
Colombia's government faces the largest fiscal deficit in over twenty years, with January's shortfall reaching 0.7% of GDP. This deficit stands out, as previous years typically saw a surplus at the start of the year.
The Ministry of Finance projects a 5.1% deficit for 2025, and the autonomous fiscal rule committee now estimates that Colombia must adjust its budget by an additional 46 trillion pesos-about $11.1 billion-to meet legal requirements.
Lower-than-expected tax revenues and rising public debt have deepened the challenge, and the government's plan to cut spending by 12 trillion pesos this year has not reassured markets.
External shocks have compounded the peso's weakness. Early April brought a sharp drop in oil prices, with Brent crude falling below $70 per barrel. Colombia, heavily reliant on petroleum exports, felt the impact immediately.
The government extended a 1% levy on coal and crude exports through 2025, aiming to cover security costs, but this move risks further eroding competitiveness in key sectors.
Colombian Peso Under Pressure
The peso 's link to oil remains strong, and the recent price collapse has exposed its vulnerability. The US dollar's strength has also played a role.
President Trump's announcement of a 10% tariff on Colombian exports to the US, effective April 5, has added pressure. This measure, part of a broader US effort to address trade deficits, threatens Colombian exporters and complicates the trade outlook.
In response, capital has flowed out of Colombian assets, with $15.6 billion leaving long-term funds and ETFs in early April. This capital flight has amplified the peso's slide.
Colombia's central bank has held its benchmark rate at 9.5%, citing ongoing inflation risks. Inflation has eased from last year's highs but remains above target, limiting the bank's ability to cut rates.
Political disputes between the central bank and the government over monetary policy direction have added further uncertainty. Technical indicators suggest the peso is consolidating after recent swings.
The exchange rate remains above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling ongoing pressure. Forecasts point to continued weakness, with projections of 4,378 pesos per dollar by the end of the quarter and 4,590 within a year.
Market participants see little immediate relief. The peso's fate now hinges on fiscal adjustments, oil price recovery, and the global appetite for risk. Until clear progress emerges, the currency will likely remain under pressure, reflecting Colombia's unresolved economic challenges.
