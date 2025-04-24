403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mexican Peso Firms As Traders Eye Policy Moves And Trade Shifts
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) TradingView data shows the Mexican peso holding firm near 19.62 per dollar on April 24, 2025, after a stretch of notable volatility. The peso sits at its strongest level in six months, reflecting a sharp reversal from above 21 earlier this year.
The European Central Bank's latest figures confirm a 1.3% drop in USD/MXN from the previous session, with the pair closing at 19.66 on April 22.
This marks a 14.8% appreciation for the peso over the past year, a move that stands out among major emerging market currencies. The chart reveals the peso's steady climb since late March, with USD/MXN breaking below key technical levels.
The price now trades well under the 200-period moving average, signaling sustained downward pressure on the dollar. Bollinger Bands have narrowed, reflecting reduced volatility after the recent selloff.
The 19.50 level emerges as immediate support, while 19.91 and 20.00 act as resistance if the dollar regains ground. The peso 's recent gains stem from several intertwined factors.
Market sentiment improved after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signaled a thaw in US–China trade tensions. This shift boosted risk appetite, prompting investors to rotate into emerging market currencies.
Mexican Peso Stabilizes on Carry Trade Flows
Wall Street's main indices edged higher, and the dollar index fell sharply, hitting a three-year low before partially recovering. These developments weakened the dollar and supported the peso.
Investors remain cautious, however, as Mexico's economic fundamentals show mixed signals. The national statistics agency reported stagnant growth in March, with retail sales and industrial output both underperforming.
Persistent tariff threats have weighed on business confidence and led to downward revisions of Mexico's economic outlook. Despite these headwinds, Mexico's high policy rate-currently 9%-continues to attract carry trade inflows, helping to stabilize the peso.
Institutional flows reflect this cautious optimism. Peso-focused ETFs saw modest inflows, but broader fund flows remain negative, reflecting ongoing concerns about tariffs and the pace of monetary easing.
The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, for example, recorded outflows of $65 million last week. Trading desks report increased volume, with dollar buyers dominating ahead of the Bank of Mexico 's next rate decision.
Some longer-term investors have begun buying pesos below 20, betting on a gradual policy shift rather than aggressive rate cuts. The market now focuses on upcoming data releases, including Mexican retail sales, mid-month inflation, and economic activity figures.
Traders also await the Bank of Mexico's policy statement, with a 50 basis point cut widely expected. The peso's resilience faces a test if policymakers signal a faster easing path or if US trade rhetoric shifts again.
The peso's recent rally highlights how global risk sentiment, technical trends, and local policy combine to shape currency markets. While the peso holds its ground for now, uncertainty remains high as investors weigh policy risks and economic realities.
The European Central Bank's latest figures confirm a 1.3% drop in USD/MXN from the previous session, with the pair closing at 19.66 on April 22.
This marks a 14.8% appreciation for the peso over the past year, a move that stands out among major emerging market currencies. The chart reveals the peso's steady climb since late March, with USD/MXN breaking below key technical levels.
The price now trades well under the 200-period moving average, signaling sustained downward pressure on the dollar. Bollinger Bands have narrowed, reflecting reduced volatility after the recent selloff.
The 19.50 level emerges as immediate support, while 19.91 and 20.00 act as resistance if the dollar regains ground. The peso 's recent gains stem from several intertwined factors.
Market sentiment improved after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signaled a thaw in US–China trade tensions. This shift boosted risk appetite, prompting investors to rotate into emerging market currencies.
Mexican Peso Stabilizes on Carry Trade Flows
Wall Street's main indices edged higher, and the dollar index fell sharply, hitting a three-year low before partially recovering. These developments weakened the dollar and supported the peso.
Investors remain cautious, however, as Mexico's economic fundamentals show mixed signals. The national statistics agency reported stagnant growth in March, with retail sales and industrial output both underperforming.
Persistent tariff threats have weighed on business confidence and led to downward revisions of Mexico's economic outlook. Despite these headwinds, Mexico's high policy rate-currently 9%-continues to attract carry trade inflows, helping to stabilize the peso.
Institutional flows reflect this cautious optimism. Peso-focused ETFs saw modest inflows, but broader fund flows remain negative, reflecting ongoing concerns about tariffs and the pace of monetary easing.
The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF, for example, recorded outflows of $65 million last week. Trading desks report increased volume, with dollar buyers dominating ahead of the Bank of Mexico 's next rate decision.
Some longer-term investors have begun buying pesos below 20, betting on a gradual policy shift rather than aggressive rate cuts. The market now focuses on upcoming data releases, including Mexican retail sales, mid-month inflation, and economic activity figures.
Traders also await the Bank of Mexico's policy statement, with a 50 basis point cut widely expected. The peso's resilience faces a test if policymakers signal a faster easing path or if US trade rhetoric shifts again.
The peso's recent rally highlights how global risk sentiment, technical trends, and local policy combine to shape currency markets. While the peso holds its ground for now, uncertainty remains high as investors weigh policy risks and economic realities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment