403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil’S Financial Morning Call For April 24, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian markets are poised for a pivotal day as key economic releases, both domestic and international, provide critical insights into consumer sentiment, monetary policy direction, business confidence, and global demand dynamics.
These indicators are vital for Brazil's export-driven economy, particularly in commodities, amid cautious optimism fueled by easing U.S.-China trade tensions. At 07:00 AM (BRT), Brazil's FGV Consumer Confidence (previous: 84.3) will gauge household sentiment, a key driver of domestic demand.
A stronger reading could signal robust consumer spending, supporting retail and service sectors, while a decline might highlight inflationary pressures, impacting economic growth.
At 08:00 AM (BRT), the BCB National Monetary Council Meeting will shape monetary policy expectations, influencing interest rates and currency stability, critical for investor confidence in Brazil's fiscal health.
Globally, at 04:00 AM (EST) / 05:00 AM (BRT), the German Ifo Business Climate Index for April (consensus: 85.2, previous: 86.7) will reflect business sentiment in Europe's largest economy.
A weaker-than-expected figure could signal softening demand for Brazilian commodities like iron ore and steel, while a stable or higher reading might bolster export optimism.
At 08:30 AM (EST) / 09:30 AM (BRT), U.S. Durable Goods Orders for March (consensus: 1.5%, previous: 1.0%) will indicate manufacturing strength in Brazil's largest trading partner.
A robust increase could drive demand for Brazilian metals and industrial exports, while a miss might temper commodity price expectations. Also at 08:30 AM (EST) / 09:30 AM (BRT), U.S. Initial Jobless Claims (previous: 215K) will provide insights into labor market health.
Lower claims could support U.S. consumer demand for Brazilian goods, while a rise might signal weaker trade flows, impacting Brazil's economic outlook.
Economic Agenda for April 24, 2025
Brazil
Eurozone
United States
Brazil's Markets Yesterday
The Brazilian stock market surged on April 23, 2025, as investors reacted to easing U.S.-China trade tensions and stabilizing global sentiment. The Ibovespa index rose 1.34% to close at 132,216 points, driven by gains in export-oriented sectors.
JBS led with a 6.38% jump, fueled by its U.S. dual listing approval and an upcoming shareholder meeting. Usiminas gained 6.30%, and CVC Brasil advanced 5.91%. Vale added 1.5%, while Eletrobras and Companhia Sanea also posted gains.
Major banks rallied, supported by prospects of lower U.S. rates and softer trade barriers. The Brazilian real held firm, with the USD/BRL exchange rate showing minimal movement, reflecting resilience amid global trade shifts and domestic rate pressures.
Read more on stocks
Read more on currency
U.S. Markets Yesterday
U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on April 22, 2025, buoyed by optimism over potential de-escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions and President Trump's decision to retain Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 2.7% or 1,016.57 points to 39,186.98. The S&P 500 gained 2.5% or 129.56 points to 5,287.76, with financials, consumer discretionary, tech, and utilities leading gains.
The Nasdaq composite rose 2.7% or 429.52 points to 16,300.42. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) fell 9.61% to 30.57, signaling reduced market fear.
Advancers outnumbered decliners significantly, with 15.21 billion shares traded, below the 20-session average of 18.94 billion. This rally created a positive spillover for Brazilian assets.
Commodities
Oil Prices
Oil prices slid on April 23, 2025, as OPEC's planned output increases and ETF outflows signaled shifting market dynamics. This decline pressures Petrobras and Brazil's oil export revenues, with today's U.S. Durable Goods Orders data critical for gauging industrial demand.
Read More
Gold Prices
Gold experienced sharp swings on April 23, 2025, retreating from recent highs as global capital flows and easing trade tensions reduced safe-haven demand.
This volatility challenges Brazil's mining sector, though persistent uncertainties may support prices. Today's German Ifo Business Climate Index will influence safe-haven demand forecasts.
Read More
Silver Prices
Silver rallied on April 23, 2025, driven by industrial demand and macroeconomic optimism tied to easing trade barriers. Prices advanced, supporting Brazil's mining exports, with today's U.S. Durable Goods Orders data key for assessing industrial consumption.
Read More
Copper Prices
Copper prices faced volatility on April 23, 2025, balancing tariff fears, supply constraints, and industrial demand. This dynamic supports Vale's operations, though risks persist. Today's German Ifo Business Climate Index and U.S. Durable Goods Orders will provide clarity on global demand trends.
Read More
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin held support at $92,000 on April 23, 2025, after an ETF-driven rally, reflecting cautious optimism in global markets. This stability influences Brazil's fintech sector, signaling investor confidence amid economic shifts.
Read More
Companies and Market
Service Sector
Brazil's service sector showed resilience on April 23, 2025, supported by domestic demand despite inflationary pressures. Today's FGV Consumer Confidence data will be critical for assessing consumer-driven growth and its impact on service industries.
Petrobras
Petrobras faces pressure from sliding oil prices on April 23, 2025, driven by OPEC's output plans and ETF outflows. Today's U.S. Durable Goods Orders data will provide insights into global energy demand, crucial for Petrobras' export revenue projections.
Read More
Brazil's Tariff Exposure
Easing U.S.-China trade tensions, signaled by President Trump's comments on lowering tariffs, reduce risks to Brazil's commodity exports like soybeans and iron ore, which rely heavily on
These indicators are vital for Brazil's export-driven economy, particularly in commodities, amid cautious optimism fueled by easing U.S.-China trade tensions. At 07:00 AM (BRT), Brazil's FGV Consumer Confidence (previous: 84.3) will gauge household sentiment, a key driver of domestic demand.
A stronger reading could signal robust consumer spending, supporting retail and service sectors, while a decline might highlight inflationary pressures, impacting economic growth.
At 08:00 AM (BRT), the BCB National Monetary Council Meeting will shape monetary policy expectations, influencing interest rates and currency stability, critical for investor confidence in Brazil's fiscal health.
Globally, at 04:00 AM (EST) / 05:00 AM (BRT), the German Ifo Business Climate Index for April (consensus: 85.2, previous: 86.7) will reflect business sentiment in Europe's largest economy.
A weaker-than-expected figure could signal softening demand for Brazilian commodities like iron ore and steel, while a stable or higher reading might bolster export optimism.
At 08:30 AM (EST) / 09:30 AM (BRT), U.S. Durable Goods Orders for March (consensus: 1.5%, previous: 1.0%) will indicate manufacturing strength in Brazil's largest trading partner.
A robust increase could drive demand for Brazilian metals and industrial exports, while a miss might temper commodity price expectations. Also at 08:30 AM (EST) / 09:30 AM (BRT), U.S. Initial Jobless Claims (previous: 215K) will provide insights into labor market health.
Lower claims could support U.S. consumer demand for Brazilian goods, while a rise might signal weaker trade flows, impacting Brazil's economic outlook.
Economic Agenda for April 24, 2025
Brazil
07:00 AM – FGV Consumer Confidence (Apr): Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous 84.3. Tracks household sentiment, signaling domestic demand strength critical for retail and service sector growth.
08:00 AM – BCB National Monetary Council Meeting: Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous TBD. Shapes monetary policy outlook, influencing interest rates and currency stability amid global trade dynamics.
Eurozone
04:00 AM (EST) – German Ifo Business Climate Index (Apr): Actual TBD, consensus 85.2, previous 86.7. Measures business confidence, impacting demand for Brazilian commodity exports.
United States
08:30 AM (EST) – Durable Goods Orders (MoM) (Mar): Actual TBD, consensus 1.5%, previous 1.0%. Reflects manufacturing activity, influencing Brazil's industrial export outlook.
08:30 AM (EST) – Initial Jobless Claims: Actual TBD, consensus TBD, previous 215K. Gauges U.S. labor market health, critical for Brazil's trade and commodity prices.
Brazil's Markets Yesterday
The Brazilian stock market surged on April 23, 2025, as investors reacted to easing U.S.-China trade tensions and stabilizing global sentiment. The Ibovespa index rose 1.34% to close at 132,216 points, driven by gains in export-oriented sectors.
JBS led with a 6.38% jump, fueled by its U.S. dual listing approval and an upcoming shareholder meeting. Usiminas gained 6.30%, and CVC Brasil advanced 5.91%. Vale added 1.5%, while Eletrobras and Companhia Sanea also posted gains.
Major banks rallied, supported by prospects of lower U.S. rates and softer trade barriers. The Brazilian real held firm, with the USD/BRL exchange rate showing minimal movement, reflecting resilience amid global trade shifts and domestic rate pressures.
Read more on stocks
Read more on currency
U.S. Markets Yesterday
U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on April 22, 2025, buoyed by optimism over potential de-escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions and President Trump's decision to retain Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 2.7% or 1,016.57 points to 39,186.98. The S&P 500 gained 2.5% or 129.56 points to 5,287.76, with financials, consumer discretionary, tech, and utilities leading gains.
The Nasdaq composite rose 2.7% or 429.52 points to 16,300.42. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) fell 9.61% to 30.57, signaling reduced market fear.
Advancers outnumbered decliners significantly, with 15.21 billion shares traded, below the 20-session average of 18.94 billion. This rally created a positive spillover for Brazilian assets.
Commodities
Oil Prices
Oil prices slid on April 23, 2025, as OPEC's planned output increases and ETF outflows signaled shifting market dynamics. This decline pressures Petrobras and Brazil's oil export revenues, with today's U.S. Durable Goods Orders data critical for gauging industrial demand.
Read More
Gold Prices
Gold experienced sharp swings on April 23, 2025, retreating from recent highs as global capital flows and easing trade tensions reduced safe-haven demand.
This volatility challenges Brazil's mining sector, though persistent uncertainties may support prices. Today's German Ifo Business Climate Index will influence safe-haven demand forecasts.
Read More
Silver Prices
Silver rallied on April 23, 2025, driven by industrial demand and macroeconomic optimism tied to easing trade barriers. Prices advanced, supporting Brazil's mining exports, with today's U.S. Durable Goods Orders data key for assessing industrial consumption.
Read More
Copper Prices
Copper prices faced volatility on April 23, 2025, balancing tariff fears, supply constraints, and industrial demand. This dynamic supports Vale's operations, though risks persist. Today's German Ifo Business Climate Index and U.S. Durable Goods Orders will provide clarity on global demand trends.
Read More
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin held support at $92,000 on April 23, 2025, after an ETF-driven rally, reflecting cautious optimism in global markets. This stability influences Brazil's fintech sector, signaling investor confidence amid economic shifts.
Read More
Companies and Market
Service Sector
Brazil's service sector showed resilience on April 23, 2025, supported by domestic demand despite inflationary pressures. Today's FGV Consumer Confidence data will be critical for assessing consumer-driven growth and its impact on service industries.
Petrobras
Petrobras faces pressure from sliding oil prices on April 23, 2025, driven by OPEC's output plans and ETF outflows. Today's U.S. Durable Goods Orders data will provide insights into global energy demand, crucial for Petrobras' export revenue projections.
Read More
Brazil's Tariff Exposure
Easing U.S.-China trade tensions, signaled by President Trump's comments on lowering tariffs, reduce risks to Brazil's commodity exports like soybeans and iron ore, which rely heavily on
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment