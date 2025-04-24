403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Argentina’S Peso Faces New Reality As Official And Blue Dollar Rates Narrow
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's peso entered April 24, 2025, trading at about 1,163.5 per US dollar in official markets, according to Trading Economics and real-time data from bluedollar.
The blue dollar, Argentina's informal market rate, stood near 1,240–1,355 per dollar, maintaining a spread of roughly 13–14%. This gap, while still notable, has shrunk from the triple-digit premiums seen just months ago.
President Javier Milei's government recently removed long-standing capital and currency controls, a move enabled by a $20 billion IMF loan, with $12 billion delivered immediately.
The government now lets the peso float within a managed band of 1,000 to 1,400 per dollar. The policy shift aims to attract foreign investment and boost exports by eliminating dual exchange rates and market distortions.
The transition, however, caused a sharp 10% drop in the peso's value on the first day, as the market adjusted to the end of artificial supports. Traders responded with caution. The official rate, which hovered near 1,074 per dollar just weeks ago, has slipped steadily.
Argentina's Blue Dollar Stabilizes
The blue dollar rate, a barometer of real demand for hard currency, remains above the official rate but no longer runs away from it. The narrowing spread suggests that the market perceives a reduced risk of sudden devaluation.
However, it also highlights lingering concerns about the country's ability to sustain a stable currency regime. The central bank has intervened repeatedly, selling dollars to defend the peso and slow its decline.
Over eight consecutive sessions, it sold nearly $290 million, drawing down reserves even as the IMF loan provided a buffer. The ROFEX futures market saw volumes jump 45% above the 20-day average, with April contracts settling at 1,132.5, showing traders expect further, but not runaway, depreciation.
Equity and ETF flows tell a story of caution. The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF logged five straight days of outflows, losing $6.1 million yesterday. Investors have not fled en masse, but they remain wary of the risks.
The government's strict fiscal discipline has produced primary surpluses and helped push monthly inflation below 3%, a sharp improvement from over 25% late last year. Yet, the economy contracts more than expected, and the balance between fiscal targets and growth remains fragile.
The story behind the numbers is one of transition. Argentina 's currency regime now relies less on administrative controls and more on market forces.
The blue dollar's persistent premium shows Argentines still distrust official promises and seek safety in dollars. The narrowing gap, however, suggests the market sees Milei's reforms as credible, at least for now.
The peso's future will depend on whether the government can keep investor confidence, manage reserves, and avoid policy reversals. For now, the market has not panicked, but it remains alert to every move.
The blue dollar, Argentina's informal market rate, stood near 1,240–1,355 per dollar, maintaining a spread of roughly 13–14%. This gap, while still notable, has shrunk from the triple-digit premiums seen just months ago.
President Javier Milei's government recently removed long-standing capital and currency controls, a move enabled by a $20 billion IMF loan, with $12 billion delivered immediately.
The government now lets the peso float within a managed band of 1,000 to 1,400 per dollar. The policy shift aims to attract foreign investment and boost exports by eliminating dual exchange rates and market distortions.
The transition, however, caused a sharp 10% drop in the peso's value on the first day, as the market adjusted to the end of artificial supports. Traders responded with caution. The official rate, which hovered near 1,074 per dollar just weeks ago, has slipped steadily.
Argentina's Blue Dollar Stabilizes
The blue dollar rate, a barometer of real demand for hard currency, remains above the official rate but no longer runs away from it. The narrowing spread suggests that the market perceives a reduced risk of sudden devaluation.
However, it also highlights lingering concerns about the country's ability to sustain a stable currency regime. The central bank has intervened repeatedly, selling dollars to defend the peso and slow its decline.
Over eight consecutive sessions, it sold nearly $290 million, drawing down reserves even as the IMF loan provided a buffer. The ROFEX futures market saw volumes jump 45% above the 20-day average, with April contracts settling at 1,132.5, showing traders expect further, but not runaway, depreciation.
Equity and ETF flows tell a story of caution. The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF logged five straight days of outflows, losing $6.1 million yesterday. Investors have not fled en masse, but they remain wary of the risks.
The government's strict fiscal discipline has produced primary surpluses and helped push monthly inflation below 3%, a sharp improvement from over 25% late last year. Yet, the economy contracts more than expected, and the balance between fiscal targets and growth remains fragile.
The story behind the numbers is one of transition. Argentina 's currency regime now relies less on administrative controls and more on market forces.
The blue dollar's persistent premium shows Argentines still distrust official promises and seek safety in dollars. The narrowing gap, however, suggests the market sees Milei's reforms as credible, at least for now.
The peso's future will depend on whether the government can keep investor confidence, manage reserves, and avoid policy reversals. For now, the market has not panicked, but it remains alert to every move.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment