'We Are Shamelessly Fighting Over Languages And Borders,' Says Actor Shanthanu

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 24 (IANS) Pointing out the terrorists in Pahalgam did not stop to ask tourists if they were Hindi, Telugu, Kannada or Tamil, actor Shanthanu Baghyaraj, who is also the son of eminent Tamil film director Baghyaraj, has pointed out that citizens have to realise that we are all Indians and that we have to put a full stop to the "nonsensical hate and negativity towards each other."

Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the issue, Shanthanu wrote,"In #Pahalgam, they did not ask if you were Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil etc. They didn't care if you were North Indian or South Indian or wtv. Inga (here) the enemy does not have to waste his time because we are doing 90 per cent of his job for him... We are shamelessly fighting (or made to fight) over languages and borders."

The actor further wrote, "Let's remember We are just INDIANS and let's stay united in that."

Stating that the bullet did not know the caste or the religion of its victim, Shanthanu wrote, "Bulletuku theriyadhu nee Enna jaadhi Enna Madham nnu. Let this be an eye opener and a full stop to this nonsensical hate and negativity towards each other. #PahalgamTerroristAttack."

The actor was among the first to react to the news of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Soon after news of the attack broke out, Shanthanu took to his X timeline and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Silence and disbelief. Terrorism never stops. Not in decades's only ourselves for each other. Let's stand united. Praying for the victims and our heart goes out to their families. #Pahalgamterroristattack"

Several other film celebrities from the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada film industries too have condemned the dastardly attack, which has also come in for international condemnation.