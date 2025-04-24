Tanishk Bagchi Repackages ‘Chor Bazari’ With A Modern Vibrant Twist

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Music composer and avid remixer Tanishk Bagchi is here with yet another reprise song, and this time it's one of the favourites of the millennials, 'Chor Bazari' from 'Love Aaj Kal'.

The new version is titled 'Chor Bazari Phir Se', and is from the upcoming film 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'. The song is getting a lot of positive response from the listeners. It combines timeless musical charm with a modern, vibrant twist.

The music video of the song features Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi. The song was originally composed by Pritam, and is reprised by Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics for the song are furnished by Irshad Kamil.

It is crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and Neeraj Shridhar bringing a thrilling energy to the song with Zahrah S Khan and Tanishk Bagchi making it a dynamic soundscape with their infectious melodies.

Talking about the song, Sunidhi Chauhan said," There's something irresistibly captivating about this composition - it grabs you instantly, and before you know it, you're humming along and tapping your feet every time it plays! I'm so excited to be a part of 'Chor Bazari Phir Se'.

Lyricist Irshad Kamil elaborated on the song's narrative connection, as he said, "The lyrics of 'Chor Bazari Phir Se' reflect the playful and slightly mischievous romance between Ranjan and Titli. We all have been working together closely to make sure the song truly captures the vibe of their relationship, it's fun, and quirky and I hope everyone who listens can vibe to it”.

'Bhool Chuk Maaf', which is helmed by Karan Sharma, stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles of Ranjan Tiwari and Titli Mishra.

Tanishk Bagchi shared, "With 'Chor Bazari Phir Se' I wanted to give something that's fresh yet nostalgic, a blend of traditional and contemporary. The arrangement layers modern beats with classical elements, which I felt beautifully complements the film's narrative. Working with the talented team helped in bringing the exact right spark to the track. We wanted to recreate an emotion and 'Chor Bazari Phir Se' has all the nostalgia, but with a fresh, fiery vibe that screams 2025”.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films, 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' is set to release in theatres worldwide on May 9, 2025.