South Africa Extends Condolences To India Following The Attack On Tourists In Jammu & Kashmir

The South African Government is deeply saddened by the news of the attack on tourists that took place in Pahalgam, India. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives and to all those who have been injured in this horrific incident.

The South African Government believes that acts of violence and extremism have no place in society and constitute a threat to peace, security and development. The South African Government reiterates its condemnation of terrorist attacks in any form and from whichever quarter. The South African Government extends its condolences to the Government and people of India.

