US press announces probable date for US envoy meeting with Putin
(MENAFN) A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, may take place on Friday, according to an Axios report citing an unnamed U.S. official. Moscow has already confirmed that Witkoff will be traveling to Russia later this week.
Witkoff has made three visits to Russia in recent months for discussions with senior Russian officials, including Putin, as part of peace negotiations aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict. As part of a potential peace agreement, the U.S. reportedly suggests recognizing Russia's sovereignty over Crimea and four other former Ukrainian regions that voted to join Russia. The proposal also includes the possibility of lifting some sanctions against Russia and denying Ukraine’s request for NATO membership.
On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the idea of recognizing Crimea as part of Russia, which led Trump to warn on Wednesday that Zelensky risked losing his country if he continued to undermine the peace talks.
Witkoff, along with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, skipped a high-level meeting on Ukraine in London on Wednesday, following Zelensky’s rejection of a key component of the U.S. peace plan. The UK Foreign Office later confirmed to AFP that the meeting of foreign ministers from countries supporting Ukraine had been indefinitely postponed, although talks will continue at the official level behind closed doors.
