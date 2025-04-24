Stress Relief Apps Gain Interest On Softonic During Stress Awareness Month

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasonal awareness campaigns may be encouraging healthier digital habits, Softonic data suggests

BARCELONA, Spain, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With April marking Stress Awareness Month, Softonic , the leading global platform for secure software distribution, reports a rise in the availability and downloads of stress-related tools in its catalogue. These include apps for mindfulness, relaxation games, and other digital solutions aimed at promoting mental well-being.

Over the past year, the number of such programs available on the platform has doubled. This includes a wide range of software such as puzzles, ASMR soundtracks, meditation guides, and sensory games. The growth mirrors the expansion across all categories on Softonic as the platform continues to broaden its catalogue.

Among the most downloaded titles are Headspace: Meditation & Sleep , which offers guided meditation and sleep support; Calm , a popular app for relaxation and mental focus; and Feelsy , which targets anxiety and stress relief. Also among the top are Antistress – Relaxation Toys , a collection of tactile mini-games, and Video Memory Stress Test , a tool that challenges focus and memory under pressure.

A noticeable spike in downloads was recorded in October 2024, aligning with Mental Health Month, suggesting that seasonal awareness campaigns continue to shape user behaviour. The data reflects consistent interest in accessible tools that support emotional balance and everyday wellbeing.

“We are seeing a steady demand for software that helps people unwind, stay focused, or simply take a mental break,” says Raul del Cuadro, Marketing and Communications Manager at Softonic.“Public awareness campaigns can prompt users to seek out small changes that support their wellbeing. At Softonic we try to make sure those options are easy to find and accessible to everyone.”

