Five More Indians Progress To Semis At Asian U-15 & U-17 Boxing Championships On Day 5

MENAFN - IANS) Amman, April 24 (IANS) Five Indians, including three boys and two girls, advanced to the semifinals of the Asian U-15 Boxing Championships with dominant performances on Day 5.

From the Men's U-15 championship, Nelson Khwairakpam (55 kg) secured an RSC win in the first round over Chinese Taipei's Wang Sheng-Yang, while Abhijeet (61 kg) and Lakshay Phogat (64 kg) cruised to 5-0 victories against opponents from Kyrgyzstan and Jordan, respectively.

Among the girls, Princi (52 kg) delivered a strong 5-0 result over Ukraine's Yeva Kubanova. Samruddhi Satish Shinde (55 kg) wrapped up her bout with an RSC in the third round against Ukraine's Kseniia Savina.

Earlier, Rudraksh Singh Khaidem (46kg) led a flawless outing for India on Day 4, clinching a clinical 3-0 win over Kyrgyzstan's Aidar Musaev. All six Indian boxers in action advanced to the semi-finals, continuing the team's dominant run in Amman.

In the Men's U-15 category, Harsil (37kg) and Sanchit Jayani (49kg) secured commanding 5-0 victories, while Sanskar Vinod Atram (35kg) posted a solid 4-1 win. Prikshit Balahra (40kg) edged out a hard-fought 3-2 win over Mongolia's Akhmyetkhan Nursalyem. In the Women's U-15 division, Milky Meinam (43kg) dominated Yeldana Abdigani of Kazakhstan with a clean 5-0 verdict.

Day 5 results:

Men's U-15 – Quarterfinals

52 kg: Ravi Sihag (IND) lost to Elshod Shakirjonov (UZB) – WP 2:3

55 kg: Nelson Khwairakpam (IND) def. Wang Sheng-Yang (TPE) – RSC R1

58 kg: Naman Saini (IND) lost to Jakhongirjon Usmankulov (UZB) – WP 0:5

61 kg: Abhijeet (IND) def. Mukhammad Burkhanov (KGZ) – WP 5:0

64 kg: Lakshay Phogat (IND) def. Laith Ajailat (JOR) – WP 5:0

67 kg: Arpit Bishnoi (IND) lost to Meyrambek Aliev (UZB) – WP 2:3

70+ kg: Yamanveer Jawandha (IND) lost to Nurislam Tashmaganbet (KAZ) – RSC R1

Women's U-15 – Quarterfinals

46 kg: Yanshika (IND) lost to Viktoriia Amelchenko (UKR) – WP 1:4

52 kg: Princi (IND) def. Yeva Kubanova (UKR) – WP 5:0

55 kg: Samruddhi Satish Shinde (IND) def. Kseniia Savina (UKR) – RSC R3