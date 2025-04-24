403
China, Russia Commit to Enhancing Ties in Beijing Meeting
(MENAFN) Li Hongzhong, Chairman of the China-Russia Friendship Committee for Peace and Development from the Chinese side, met with his Russian counterpart, Boris Titov, in Beijing on Thursday.
Li, who also serves as vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, expressed China's commitment to collaborating with Russia to implement the key agreements made by the two nations' leaders. He emphasized the desire to fully utilize the friendship committee's unique role.
Li also reiterated China's dedication to strengthening the enduring bond between the two nations and promoting deeper people-to-people connections.
For his part, Titov, Chairman of the Russian side of the committee, stated that Russia is eager to work alongside China to further advance the bilateral relationship.
For his part, Titov, Chairman of the Russian side of the committee, stated that Russia is eager to work alongside China to further advance the bilateral relationship.
