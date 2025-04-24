403
InMobi, CyberPeace & Jamia Hamdard launch Transformative Program ‘Cyber Sheroes’ on International Girls in ICT Day Empowering Girls to Code, Secure, and Lead for a Safer Digital Future
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) New Delhi, April 24, 2025: InMobi, CyberPeace and Jamia Hamdard University launched the pioneering “Cyber Sheroes” program at Jamia Hamdard University during the celebration of the International Girls in ICT Day 2025.
The high-impact conference titled “Girls in ICT: Code, Secure, Lead”, saw the participation of several high-profile dignitaries from academia, administration and the industry. The highlight of the event will be the official launch of the 'Cyber Sheroes' program, which is an InMobi and Glance for Good initiative, and aims to build a strong community of girl cyber defenders through training, mentorship, and on-ground activation. The program is designed to empower girls with critical skills in cyber hygiene, threat reporting, digital resilience, and community outreach.
Prof. (Dr.) Md. Afshar Alam, Vice Chancellor, Jamia Hamdard, said on the occasion, “We are proud to launch Cyber Sheroes on this important day. Our girls are not just digital natives, but digital defenders. This initiative equips them to lead the charge in cyber safety while inspiring many more to follow. We are deeply grateful to InMobi and all our partners for coming together to create this movement and congratulate them”.
Dr. Subi Chaturvedi, Creator of the Cyber Sheroes program, Global SVP & Chief Corporate Affairs and Policy Officer, InMobi, emphasised, “The digital world needs defenders, and Cyber Sheroes is a model of what inclusive leadership in tech should look like. It is our collective responsibility to ensure every girl is not only online but also empowered, skilled, and safe. This InMobi and Glance For Good initiative is a bold and brilliant step forward, and one that the people really need right now”.
We’re truly happy to partner with Jamia Hamdard and CyberPeace to create a deep and wide impact on a sustained basis throughout the country, she further added.
More than 150 students from across Delhi-NCR participated in workshops, hands-on training sessions, and leadership circles. 100 girls who completed the training were designated as ‘Cyber Sheroes’, receiving certificates and honorary pins, and will be supported to run digital helpdesks and awareness drives in their schools and communities. Moreover, a skilling workshop on Cyber hygiene and Digital tools was also conducted by Col. Sanjeev Relia, an eminent cybersafety expert.
Major Vineet Kumar, President and Founder, CyberPeace Foundation, said on the occasion, “Cyber Sheroes will create a generation of first responders—young leaders trained not only to protect themselves but to serve and secure others. CyberPeace Foundation is honoured to support this model for community-led digital safety and train these cyber warriors and is committed to further this initiative and truly delighted to partner with InMobi.”
ACP Manoj Kumar, Delhi Police, stressed, “Digital crimes are evolving rapidly, and empowering young people—especially girls—as early responders is critical. The Cyber Sheroes initiative is aligned with our goal of building a secure, inclusive cyber environment in Delhi and beyond,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) with the Delhi Police.
About CyberPeace
CyberPeace is the world's first non-profit civil society organisation and think tank of cyber and policy experts with the vision of pioneering CyberPeace initiatives to build collective resilience against cybercrimes & global threats of cyber warfare. As a pioneer in CyberPeace advocacy, CPF is on a mission to promote “Technology for Good” beyond borders. CyberPeace is involved in Policy Advocacy, Research, and Training related to all aspects of CyberPeace and Cybersecurity. Key areas of CyberPeace work are Technology Governance, Policy Review and Advocacy, Capacity and Capability creation, and building through partnerships with various government organisations, academic institutions, and civil society entities.
About InMobi
InMobi, India's first unicorn, is a global leader in consumer tech, mobile advertising and marketing technology. With innovative solutions that harness the power of data and technology, InMobi drives digital transformation for businesses worldwide, delivering personalised and engaging digital experiences to users. Now a global MNC present in 26 countries.
