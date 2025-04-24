403
Safe, Smart & Trustworthy - Qubo Security Cameras Secure Key Government Certification on Data Security & Encrypted Transmission
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) 24th April 2025, New Delhi: Qubo, the smart devices brand from the Hero Group, today announced a major achievement – securing the all-important Essential Requirements (ER) clearance under the IoTSCS (Internet of Things Security Certification Scheme) administered by the Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) Directorate, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. This marks a pivotal moment in Qu’o’s journey of making Indian homes safer & smarter by standing out in the competitive market of security & surveillance products with their made-in-India range of Security Cameras & Video Doorbells.
In a world increasingly fraught with geopolitical complexities coupled with the govern’ent’s focus on national security & self-reliance, adherence to this certification standard is not only important but the right thing to do. Qubo remains one of the few brands to have invested in developing the entire tech stack from the ground up here in India. With their proprietary software & firmware, Qubo Smart Security Cameras offer unparalleled data security through encrypted data transmission as well as secured storage on cloud servers hosted in the country i self.
What is ER Clearance?
The ER Clearance under the IoTSCS framework is a comprehensive government certification designed to evaluate and validate IoT products on the grounds of cybersecurity compliance, tamper-proof hardware architecture, data encryption and secure communication protocols, trusted manufacturing and supply chain practices, robust firmware and secure OTA updates, long-term operational reliability. This certification is a part of the Government o’ India’s larger effort to create a secure and self-reliant digital ecosystem, especially in categories dealing with consumer privacy and national security.
Why it matters?
In recent years, India has taken proactive steps to restrict the use of unregulated or foreign surveillance equipment in public and sensitive environments. Multiple non-compliant brands, particularly of foreign origin, have been barred from procurement or restricted due to their failure to meet the evolving benchmarks of trust and security. Amidst this shifting regulatory landscape, Qubo stands out as a homegrown brand offering smart security solutions that meet the highest national standards of cybersecurity and electronic performance.
Certified Product Range
The ER Clearance applies to Qubo’s flagship Smart Security Cameras and Video Doorbells. Each of these products integrates end-to-end encryption, secure cloud architecture, AI-based detection, and reliable remote monitoring, offering customers a truly smart and government-cleared security solution.
A milestone for Indian Smart Technology
Commenting on the development, Nikhil Rajpal, CEO & Founder Qubo shared“ “Security and trust are at the heart of every Qubo product. Securing the Government of I’dia’s ER Clearance is a major mil—stone—not just for us as a brand, but for every Indian consumer who deserves smart devices that are both innovative and safe. We are proud to lead the way in creating a more secure smart home ecosystem, designed and certified fo” India.”
