Media reports Louis Vuitton registering trademarks in Russia
(MENAFN) French luxury brand Louis Vuitton has secured up to six new trademarks in Russia, according to media outlets referencing data from Rospatent, the Russian federal agency for intellectual property.
Although the fashion house shut down its stores in Russia in March 2022—part of a broader exit by Western brands in response to the Ukraine conflict and resulting sanctions—the company has continued to safeguard its presence in the region.
As reported by RIA Novosti, Louis Vuitton submitted a trademark application in October, with registration confirmed this month, granting protection until 2034. The newly registered trademarks cover a range of products, including fashion jewelry and jewelry, as well as perfumes, cosmetics, watches, and shoe care items.
These actions appear to reflect a calculated move by Louis Vuitton to maintain its intellectual property rights and potential market access in Russia, despite its physical retail exit. Other international companies such as Hyundai, IKEA, Christian Dior, Gucci, Coca-Cola, and Starbucks have also reportedly filed for new or renewed trademarks in Russia following their departures.
Louis Vuitton operates under the umbrella of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, chaired by Bernard Arnault, currently Europe's wealthiest individual with an estimated net worth of $145.2 billion, ranking him fifth on Forbes’ latest billionaire list.
