Genomic Cancer Panel And Profiling Market Analysis And Forecast, 2025-2035: High Genomic Testing Costs Challenge Market Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global genomic cancer panel and profiling market is rapidly expanding due to advancements in precision medicine, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and biomarker-driven therapies. With cancer cases rising globally and a shift towards personalized treatment, the demand for genomic cancer panels is surging. Key market players like Burning Rock Dx, Caris Life Sciences, and Exact Sciences are driving innovation through strategic collaborations and R&D investments. The market is poised for significant growth with a projected 9.67% CAGR from 2025 to 2035, led by North American dominance and multi-gene panel adoption. Opportunities abound in emerging markets despite cost challenges.

Dublin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Tissue Testing, Cancer Panel Type, Cancer Type, Application, Technology, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global genomic cancer panel and profiling market is witnessing significant growth, fueled by advancements in precision medicine, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and biomarker-driven therapies. A rise in the incidence of cancer globally and an increasing demand for personalized treatment approaches are propelling the use of genomic cancer panels for early diagnosis, prognosis, and therapy selection. In 2022, there were approximately 19.97 million reported cancer cases, underpinning the surge in demand for genomic profiling.

Genomic cancer profiling involves extensive genetic testing to detect mutations, gene alterations, and molecular signatures affecting cancer progression. These insights assist oncologists in selecting targeted therapies, predicting patient response, and improving clinical outcomes. The growing use of liquid biopsy-based genomic testing, companion diagnostics, and AI-driven genomic data analysis are further expanding market potential.

Industrial Impact

Key players including Burning Rock Dx, Caris Life Sciences, and Exact Sciences, are driving this market with innovative products. Strategic collaborations, mergers, and research investments further shape the market, allowing companies to introduce cutting-edge solutions.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Rising cancer incidence is a critical driver, necessitating advanced diagnostic and personalized treatment solutions. However, high costs of genomic testing and equipment pose challenges, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

Opportunities:

Expansion into emerging markets offers significant growth potential, fueled by increasing cancer incidences and improved healthcare infrastructure.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.67% from 2025 to 2035, with significant segmentation insights:

Market Segmentation:



By Tissue Testing:



Solid Tissue Testing

Liquid Tissue Testing The solid tissue testing segment leads in usage for cancer diagnosis and precision oncology.

By Cancer Panel Type:



Single Panel

Multi-Gene Panel Multi-gene panels dominate by providing comprehensive genetic profiles.

By Cancer Type:



Lung Cancer



Breast Cancer



Colon Cancer



Prostate Cancer

Other Cancer Breast cancer emerges as a leading segment due to its high incidence.

By Application:



Clinical

Research The clinical segment holds the largest market share.

By Technology:



Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)



Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)



Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) NGS dominates due to its efficiency and accuracy.

By End User:



Hospitals Research and Academic Institutions Hospitals lead due to personalized medicine adoption.

Regionally, North America holds the largest share, driven by high cancer prevalence, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and investments in precision oncology. Notable players like Illumina and Thermo Fisher Scientific contribute to continuous innovations.

Recent Developments:



Agilent launched the SureSelect Cancer CGP assay in April 2023 for advanced genomic profiling. Exact Sciences introduced the OncoExTra therapy selection test in February 2023, enhancing patient-specific treatment strategies.

Key Market Players:



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

ARUP Laboratories

Burning Rock Dx

Caris Life Sciences

Danaher Corporation

Exact Sciences

Illumina, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

These insights provide an understanding of the evolving genomic cancer panel and profiling market, highlighting key opportunities and challenges for stakeholders aiming to drive growth through innovation and strategic expansion.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Market Overview

1.1 Market Outlook

1.2 Industry Outlook

1.2.1 Introduction

1.2.2 Market Footprint and Growth Potential

1.2.3 Future Potential

1.2.4 Patent Analysis

1.2.4.1 Patent Filing Trend

1.2.4.2 Patent Analysis (by Year)

1.2.4.3 Patent Analysis (by Country)

1.2.5 Legal Requirements

1.2.5.1 Regulation of Genetic Tests

1.2.5.2 NCCN Guidelines

1.2.5.3 Reimbursement Scenario

1.3 Market Dynamics

2. Global Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Market Analysis (By Tissue Testing), $Million, 2024-2035

2.1 Overview

2.2 Solid Tissue Testing

2.3 Liquid Tissue Testing

3. Global Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Market Analysis (By Cancer Panel Type), $Million, 2024-2035

3.1 Overview

3.2 Single Panel

3.3 Multi-Gene Panel

4. Global Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Market Analysis (By Cancer Type), $Million, 2024-2035

4.1 Overview

4.2 Lung Cancer

4.3 Breast Cancer

4.4 Colon Cancer

4.5 Prostate Cancer

4.6 Other Cancer

5. Global Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Market Analysis (By Application), $Million, 2024-2035

5.1 Overview

5.2 Clinical

5.3 Research

6. Global Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Market Analysis (By Technology), $Million, 2024-2035

6.1 Overview

6.2 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

6.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

6.4 Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

6.5 Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

6.6 Others

7. Global Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Market Analysis (By End User), $Million, 2024-2035

7.1 Overview

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Research and Academic Institutions

7.4 Clinical and Diagnostic Laboratories

7.5 Other End Users

8. Global Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Market Analysis (By Region), $Million, 2024-2035

8.1 Market Overview

8.1.1 North America

8.1.2 Europe

8.1.3 Asia-Pacific

8.1.4 Latin America

9. Global Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Market - Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

9.1 Competitive Benchmarking

9.2 Competitive Landscape

9.2.1 Key Strategies and Developments by Company

9.2.2 Growth Share Analysis (by Technology, 2024)

9.3 Company Profiles



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

ARUP Laboratories

Burning Rock Dx

Caris Life Sciences

Danaher Corporation

Exact Sciences

F. Hoffmann La. Roche Ltd.

Fulgent Genetics

Illumina, Inc.

Invitae Corporation

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Paragon Genomics

Genecast Biotechnologies CO. Ltd. Tempus

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900