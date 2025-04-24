Automotive Gearbox Global Industry Report And Tariff Impact Analysis 2025: Analysis Of Cost And Supply Chain Implications By Sourcing And Trade Exposure

Dublin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Gearbox - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Automotive Gearbox was valued at US$133.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$186.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Automotive Gearbox market.



What's Fueling the Expansion of the Automotive Gearbox Market?

The growth in the automotive gearbox market is fueled by multiple interlinked factors, including the rising popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles, the demand for improved fuel efficiency, and rapid advancements in automated driving technologies. As automotive manufacturers shift toward electric and hybrid powertrains, there is an increasing need for gearboxes specifically engineered for these systems.

Moreover, as governments around the world implement stricter emissions regulations, the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles continues to rise, pushing manufacturers to adopt advanced transmission technologies that reduce energy losses during power transfer. The increasing presence of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and the move toward autonomous driving are also major factors driving the gearbox market, as these systems require precise, adaptable gear control to maintain smooth and safe operation under various driving conditions.

Lastly, the trend toward lightweight materials in automotive manufacturing is spurring the development of gearboxes designed for weight reduction without compromising strength, which is essential for both traditional vehicles and next-generation electric models. Together, these trends illustrate how the automotive gearbox market is rapidly evolving to meet the needs of a shifting automotive landscape, emphasizing innovation, sustainability, and performance.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the Automotive Gearbox market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments:



Number of Gears (3-5, 6-8, Above 8)

Application (Manual Transmission, Automatic Transmission (AT), Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT)) End-Use (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Other Vehicle Types)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the 3-5 segment, which is expected to reach US$55.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.4%. The 6-8 segment is also set to grow at 5.7% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $35.1 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.2% CAGR to reach $40.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Automotive Gearbox Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Aichi Machine Industry, Aisin Seiki, Allison Transmission, Avtec, Bonfiglioli and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 41 companies featured in this Automotive Gearbox market report include:



Aichi Machine Industry

Aisin Seiki

Allison Transmission

Avtec

Bonfiglioli

Borgwarner

Continental

Eaton

Fuji Machinery Co. Ltd. GKN

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025

Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.

The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.

What's Included in This Edition:



Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free 2025 update with:



Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

