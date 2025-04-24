The Business Of The Tennis Grand Slams 2025: Wimbledon Leads Sponsorship Revenue With $124.7 Million In 2024

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This in-depth analysis covers the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open, detailing media and sponsorship rights, kit suppliers for ATP and WTA top players, social media influence, and ticket revenue insights. Discover why Wimbledon leads in domestic audience peaks and sponsorship revenue. Essential for understanding the commercial landscape of global tennis.

The report takes a deep dive into the most prized competitions in the world of professional tennis. The report explores the biggest rights linked to these four tournaments known as the slams - the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon Championships and US Open.

Specifically, it looks at the main media and sponsorship rights across these tournaments, as well as a breakdown of the main kit suppliers across the top 32 ranked players on the ATP and WTA Tours. The report also looks at the social media followings of these slams and the potential ticket revenue across its competition fortnight.

The Wimbledon Championships hit a slam-high peak audience on BBC (domestic audiences) of 7.5 million in 2024. The London-based championships is linked to the highest revenue generated from sponsorship, at $124.7 million across its 17 deals. Nike are the most prominent kit supplier across the highest ranked male and female players.

A breakdown of the main media rights associated with the slams. A breakdown of some of the main media facts and figures offered from the most recent editions of each tournament. A breakdown of the slam sponsors. Kit supplier deals. Ticket revenue. Social media figures.

Report Scope



The main aims of this report is to highlight commercial landscape across the most popular tennis tournaments in the world.

The report breaks down these commercial partnerships by slam and offers an extensive breakdown of the biggest deals associated with them. The report takes an in-depth look at the main commercial sources of revenue for each of the slams individually, before offering comparative analysis.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Media Landscape

Grand Slam Sponsorship Landscape

Overall Sponsorship Across the Slams

Athlete Kit Supplier Deals

Player Nationalities

Attendances & Ticket Revenue

Prize Money Breakdown Social Media

List of Tables



Slam Media Facts & Figures

All Slam Media Rights

All Slam Sponsorship Rights

ATP Tour Player Kit Deals

WTA Tour Player Kit Deals Slam Ticket Revenue

