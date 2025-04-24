Global Battery Construction Project Insight Q1 2025: China And US At The Forefront Of Battery Revolution With $194B And $105B Investments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A comprehensive analysis reveals a $495 billion valuation in global battery construction projects. Asia-Pacific leads with $255 billion, followed by the Americas at $124 billion. China and the US spearhead investments with $194 billion and $105 billion, respectively. Projects in execution are valued at $254 billion, while planning stages total $176.7 billion. Annual spending could soar to $107 billion by 2026.

This report provides a detailed analysis of battery construction projects globally, based on projects tracked by the top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects.

Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

The analyst is currently tracking global battery construction projects with a total value of $495 billion (including all projects from announced to execution stage).

The Asia-Pacific region accounts for the highest share, with a combined project pipeline valued at $255 billion, ahead of the Americas ($124 billion). China is leading the battery revolution with $194 billion worth of investments, followed by the US with $105 billion. Projects in execution amount to $254 billion, while projects currently in the planning stage amount to $176.7 billion; early-stage projects - those at the pre-planning stage (announced and study) - total $40 billion, while projects in the pre-execution stages (design, tender and award) account for $23 billion.

Assuming all projects proceed as planned and that spending is evenly distributed over the construction phase of all projects, annual spending on the global battery construction projects pipeline could rise from $93 billion in 2025 to $107 billion in 2026 and $79 billion in 2027.

