Global Energy Policy Developments 2025 | Sanctions And Tariffs Shake Global Energy Market Dynamics

Dublin, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Energy Policy Developments - Q1 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global energy policy landscape in late 2024 and Q1 2025 is dominated by the actions of - and reactions to - the new U.S. President Donald Trump's revolution of the domestic and international energy and economic landscape.
The policy developments include dismantling of permitting and regulation frameworks, energy transition subsidies, sanctions and tariffs. The responses from allies and foes vary. Antagonized allies, in Canada and the EU, have begun to re-think projects, suppliers and alliances. Foes have sought to overcome sanctions and trade barriers.
Meanwhile, individual countries scramble to balance the economic rents of fossil fuels, energy security, and renewable energy goals.
