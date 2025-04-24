HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for summer, BACARDÍ®, the world's most awarded rum , is shaking up the flavored rum scene with the launch of BACARDÍ Passionfruit . Sweet, tangy, and irresistibly vibrant, this new launch blends the signature BACARDÍ white rum with bold passionfruit flavor.

Sip into Summer: BACARDÍ® Rum Serves Up Tropical Vibes with New Passionfruit Flavor

Continue Reading

With tropical and citrus dominating flavored rum trends*, BACARDÍ Passionfruit delivers an enticing blend of refreshing fruitiness and bold character, perfectly suited for social occasions. The flavored rum category is on an upward trajectory, expected to grow significantly over the next five years, and BACARDÍ is committed to staying at the forefront of this momentum, introducing exciting, eye-catching innovations, to recruit new consumers and drive the category expansion.

Tjalling Simoons, BACARDÍ Brand Director for Europe , comments on the launch: "At BACARDÍ, we're always looking for new ways to bring bold, exciting flavors to our fans, and Passionfruit is the perfect fit. As the #1 rum brand in Europe** we know that consumers are looking for drinks that elevate their drinking experiences and match their evolving tastes. Passionfruit is already a top performer in cocktails, both at home and in bars, so we're confident this vibrant new launch will excite rum lovers and invite new drinkers to explore delicious, tropical flavors."

Crafted using a base of BACARDÍ rum, BACARDÍ Passionfruit contains all-natural flavor and is gluten-free, delivering a perfect balance of sweet and tangy notes. From beachside celebrations to parties at home, BACARDÍ Passionfruit brings a taste of the tropics to any social gathering, making it the must-have drink for summer and beyond.

Its bold, flavorful versatility makes BACARDÍ Passionfruit the ultimate base for a wide range of cocktails, from simple mixed drinks to more complex creations, every sip is a celebration of tropical flavor. For the perfect summer serve, mix BACARDÍ Passionfruit with Lemonade, or try it with Cranberry Juice or Soda Water, and get ready to taste the tropics this summer.

BACARDÍ Passionfruit (70cl, 27% ABV) will launch in the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Poland and Luxembourg throughout April and May 2025.

For more information on BACARDÍ Rum, visit Í.com .

*Robertet 2023

**IWSR 2023

Photo:

Logo:

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED