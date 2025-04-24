Mofa Organises Workshop Ahead Of Discussing Qatar's Report Before CRC

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Represented by the Department of Human Rights, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), in cooperation with the United Nations Human Rights Training and Documentation Center for South-West Asia and the Arab Region, organized a preparatory workshop in preparation for the discussion of the combined 5th and 6th national reports of the State of Qatar before the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC) in Geneva, from May 21-22.

Representatives of relevant government agencies participated in the workshop as part of Qatar's efforts to enhance institutional readiness to discuss the national report before the UN Panel of Experts.

Acting Director of the Department of Human Rights at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sara Al Saadi emphasized that this workshop falls within the context of the State of Qatar's commitment to promoting and protecting children's rights and presenting a comprehensive and transparent picture to the international community of national efforts in this area.

She indicated that this step comes within the framework of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' commitment, represented by the Department of Human Rights, to highlight the progress made by the State of Qatar in the field of human rights, particularly children's rights, and to positively address existing challenges, reflecting its approach based on transparency and cooperation with relevant international mechanisms.