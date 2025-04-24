Tariff Dispute Grounds Boeing Deliveries To China

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Boeing has confirmed that Chinese airlines are refusing to accept deliveries of new aircraft due to escalating tariffs, marking a significant setback for the U.S. aerospace manufacturer amid intensifying trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. The company has begun redirecting completed jets to other global customers to mitigate the impact.

Three Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, originally intended for Xiamen Airlines and Air China, have been returned to the U.S. These aircraft were ferried to China just as tariffs were being announced and enforced, highlighting the sudden shift in trade dynamics.

China currently accounts for about 10% of Boeing's commercial aircraft backlog. The company had scheduled around 50 deliveries to China for the remainder of the year but is now seeking to reassign 41 already-built or in-production jets. Boeing's leadership has stated that production will not continue for customers unwilling to take delivery, underscoring the operational challenges posed by the trade dispute.

There are 36 Chinese-bound aircraft at various stages of completion in the U.S., and Boeing still has 130 unfilled orders from Chinese entities, including 96 for the 737 MAX. Chief Financial Officer Brian West emphasized that while this presents a short-term challenge, Boeing is prepared to re-market the aircraft, with other customers already expressing increased interest.

The trade tensions have led to China imposing a 125% tariff on U.S. goods in retaliation for the U.S. increasing tariffs on Chinese exports to 145%. This has significantly increased the cost of acquiring Boeing planes for Chinese carriers, making such purchases economically unfeasible.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg expressed confidence that the ongoing U.S.-China trade war will not hinder the company's financial recovery or aircraft delivery targets. Despite the challenges, Boeing has reported a narrowed loss of $31 million for the first quarter of 2025, down from $355 million a year earlier, indicating signs of recovery.

The company is seeking alternative buyers for up to 50 aircraft initially ordered by Chinese airlines. Production is already underway for 41 of these aircraft, with nine more planned for delivery in 2025. Ortberg noted inquiries from non-Chinese airlines, suggesting potential for reallocation.

