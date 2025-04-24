Army Analyst Faces Lengthy Sentence For Selling Secrets To Foreign Contact

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A U.S. Army intelligence analyst has pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to transmit sensitive military information to a foreign national, in a case that has raised serious concerns about national security breaches within the armed forces.

Sergeant Korbein Schultz, stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, admitted to providing classified documents to an individual he believed to be residing in Hong Kong. The transactions, which occurred between June 2022 and his arrest in March 2024, involved the exchange of sensitive data for approximately $42,000. The recipient, referred to in court documents as“Conspirator A,” remains unidentified publicly.

The materials Schultz disclosed included detailed information on U.S. military capabilities and strategic plans. Among the documents were analyses of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System , assessments of hypersonic weaponry, and studies on the future development of U.S. military forces. Additionally, Schultz provided documents related to the U.S. military's operational plans concerning Taiwan in the event of a conflict, as well as data on Chinese military preparedness and tactics.

Investigators revealed that Schultz utilized encrypted communication channels to transmit the classified information. In one exchange, when promised additional compensation for higher-classified materials, Schultz responded,“I hope so! I need to get my other BMW back!” indicating a personal financial motive behind his actions.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department's National Security Division stated,“By conspiring to transmit national defense information to a person living outside the United States, this defendant callously put our national security at risk to cash in on the trust our military placed in him.”

Schultz's actions have been characterized as a significant breach of trust and a violation of his oath as a service member. U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis emphasized the gravity of the offense, noting that Schultz“sold national defense information to a foreign actor and conspired to corrupt other members of our military.”

The charges against Schultz include conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information, exporting technical data related to defense articles without a license, conspiracy to export defense articles without a license, and bribery of a public official. Each charge carries substantial penalties, with potential sentences ranging from 10 to 20 years per count.

