India consents largest-ever defense agreement
(MENAFN) India has approved its largest-ever defense procurement, signing off on a deal worth over 620 billion rupees (approximately $7.3 billion) for the acquisition of 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH), along with training and associated support systems. The Cabinet Committee on Security finalized the decision on Friday, and the contract was later signed by the Ministry of Defence.
The helicopters will be manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a state-run defense company. Of the total, 90 LCH units will go to the Indian Army and 66 to the Indian Air Force.
Known as the LCH Prachand, this attack helicopter is claimed to be the only one globally capable of operating at altitudes as high as 5,000 meters (16,400 feet), making it especially valuable for missions in high-altitude conflict zones like the Siachen Glacier and Eastern Ladakh, near the borders with China and Pakistan.
The LCH is designed for both air-to-air and air-to-ground combat and is equipped with advanced weaponry capable of targeting enemy air defenses. It also features cutting-edge communication and data-sharing systems for modern, network-centric warfare.
The Prachand was formally inducted into the Indian Air Force in October 2022. Prior to this deal, only 15 units had been approved—10 for the Air Force and 5 for the Army.
The helicopter was developed following the 1999 Kargil War, which highlighted the need for an aircraft that could function effectively at extreme altitudes. HAL’s facilities in Bengaluru and Tumkur, Karnataka, will handle production for this significant order, which is a major milestone for the company and the country’s defense sector.
This agreement also marks a major success for the Indian government’s “Make in India” campaign, aimed at boosting domestic defense production.
Earlier this month, the Defense Acquisition Council gave initial approval for additional military purchases worth over 540 billion rupees ($6.26 billion), including upgraded engines for Russian-made T-90 tanks, more anti-submarine torpedoes for the Navy, and airborne early warning systems for the Air Force. In a separate move, the Cabinet Committee on Security also approved a $823 million order for more than 300 locally-produced 155mm Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS).
