EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Record order backlog at the end of Q1/2025 impressively underlines Vossloh's strong performance; positive outlook for 2025 confirmed

24.04.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Record order backlog at the end of Q1/2025 impressively underlines Vossloh's strong performance; positive outlook for 2025 confirmed

Orders received remained with €339.2 million on a high level, Book-to-bill ratio rises to 1.35

Order backlog of €926.4 million at a new all-time high, 15.2 percent up on the previous year

On-schedule start into financial year 2025, Sales revenues (€251.1 million) and EBIT (€7.4 million) still below exceptionally strong previous year Outlook confirmed in the existing Group structure with significant increase in sales revenues and earnings for 2025 Werdohl, April 24, 2025. Vossloh AG (" Vossloh ") continues its successful course in the first quarter of 2025. Orders received were again on a very high level at €339.2 million (previous year: €350.1 million). The Book-to-bill ratio rose to 1.35 (previous year: 1.30). Order backlog as of March 31, 2025, reached a new all-time high of €926.4 million (March 31, 2024: €804.1 million). "Our sales successes from the previous year continued seamlessly in the first quarter. The excellent ratio of 1.35 between orders received and sales revenues in the first quarter of 2025 underlines this impressively. In an economically and geopolitically challenging environment, we were not only able to increase our order backlog and thus our planning security for the future, but also to exceed our internal EBIT and margin targets. Our customers value our leading systems expertise, the quality of our products and services and Vossloh's unconditional reliability. Overall, this gives us great confidence in the future development of Vossloh," Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG, explains. At €251.1 million, group sales in the first quarter of 2025 were the third-highest figure in the company's history for an opening quarter and, as expected, were only slightly below the previous year's record figure of €268.8 million. While the start of 2024 was characterized in particular by very high deliveries of rail fastening systems for new construction projects in China, the main deliveries there in the current year will not ramp up before the second quarter. At €7.4 million, Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were, as expected, below the exceptionally high level of the previous year (€17.9 million) due to volume and project-related factors. Net income reached €6.9 million (previous year: €10.6 million) while earnings per share amounted to €0.24 in the first quarter of 2025 (previous year: €0.39). The company's net assets and financial position have once again improved noticeably. The Equity ratio increased from 46.9 percent to 49.9 percent compared to the end of the same quarter of the previous year, primarily due to the capital increase in November 2024. Net financial debt fell significantly to €181.7 million (March 31, 2024: €239.2 million). Core Components: Sales revenues and EBIT below previous year as planned Orders received in the Core Components division amounted to €151.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 (previous year: €161.5 million). Order backlog as of March 31, 2025, increased significantly to €348.3 million (previous year: €305.3 million), primarily due to a higher order backlog in China. As mentioned above, deliveries for several of the Chinese projects in the order backlog will begin in the second quarter. As expected, Sales revenues of €98.5 million were still below the previous year's high figure of €115.8 million, which was particularly characterized by very high deliveries for new construction projects in China. EBIT in the first quarter of 2025 amounted to €6.4 million (previous year: €17.8 million) and was therefore at a good level with a normalized business development. It should be noted that the EBIT of this and the other divisions was negatively impacted by the first-time levying of a brand license fee by Vossloh AG. In the Vossloh Group as a whole, this has no impact on EBIT, as the holding company result improves accordingly. The brand license fee reflects the value of brand usage in the Vossloh Group. Overall, this is expected to have a positive effect on the Group's tax rate. Customized Modules increases EBIT and EBIT margin Orders received in the Customized Modules division amounted to €136.7 million in the first quarter of 2025 (previous year: €142.6 million). At €548.2 million, Order backlog at the end of the quarter exceeded the previous year's figure of €446.0 million and reached an all-time high. At €115.0 million, Sales revenues remained slightly below the previous year's figure (€124.5 million). EBIT nevertheless increased from €8.1 million to €8.5 million despite the first-time impact of the brand license fees. The EBIT margin rose accordingly from 6.5 percent to 7.4 percent. Lifecycle Solutions with significant increase in Sales Orders received by the Lifecycle Solutions division amounted to €62.8 million (previous year: €58.7 million). Order backlog at the end of the first quarter amounted to €48.2 million (previous year: €64.2 million). Framework agreements with a total value of well over €100 million, which Vossloh was able to conclude with Deutsche Bahn in 2024, are only included in the order backlog to a small extent. Sales revenues in the Lifecycle Solutions division increased significantly and reached €42.7 million (previous year: €32.8 million). The division's EBIT was still negative at €(2.2) million, which is typical for the season (previous year: €(2.0) million). Excluding brand license fees, a slight improvement in EBIT and EBIT margin was achieved in operating terms. Employees During the first quarter of 2025, the average number of employees in the Vossloh Group was 4,352 (same period of the previous year: 4,047). The increase was primarily attributable to the Lifecycle Solutions division. Outlook for the financial year 2025 confirmed in the existing group structure Thanks to the strong order backlog, Vossloh's Executive Board is again expecting significant operational growth for 2025. Based on the current group structure, Sales revenues of between €1.25 billion and €1.325 billion are forecast. A significant increase in sales is expected in China, the USA and Germany in particular. The strongest growth rates are once again forecast for the Lifecycle Solutions division. Against this backdrop, the Executive Board expects Vossloh to generate EBIT of between €110 million and €120 million. The EBIT margin should therefore range between 8.5 percent and 9.5 percent. Takeover of Sateba provides additional growth boost Subject to the closing of the transaction, which is expected in the coming months, Vossloh continues to expect an additional sales contribution of approximately €30 million per month and an additional EBIT contribution before purchase price allocation effects of approximately €4 million per month for the remaining 2025 financial year. The expected contribution for the financial year 2025 depends on the exact timing of the closing. Development of key financial figures: Vossloh Group 1-3/2025 1-3/2024 Orders received € mill. 339.2 350.1 Order backlog as of 3/31 € mill. 926.4 804.1 Sales revenues € mill. 251.1 268.8 EBITDA € mill. 21.7 31.0 EBITDA margin % 8.6 11.5 EBIT € mill. 7.4 17.9 EBIT margin % 2.9 6.7 Net income € mill. 6.9 10.6 Earnings per share € 0.24 0.39 Value added € mill. (16.0) (4.9) ROCE % 3.0 7.5 Net financial debt as of 3/31 € mill. 181.7 239.2 Equity ratio as of 3/31 % 49.9 46.9 Contact details for media and investors:

Ivo Banek

E-Mail: ... Dr. Daniel Gavranovic

E-Mail: ... Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-609 Vossloh is a global technology group which for around 140 years has stood for quality, safety, customer focus, reliability and innovative strength. With its comprehensive range of rail-related products and services, Vossloh ranks among the world market leaders in this sector. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of products and services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "availability of the rail track". Vossloh products and services are in use in more than 100 countries. With almost 80 Group companies in nearly 30 countries and over 40 production locations, Vossloh is active locally worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and with its products and services makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods. The Group's activities are organized into the three divisions Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2024 financial year, Vossloh generated sales revenues of €1,209.6 million with around 4,200 employees.

24.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft Vosslohstr. 4 58791 Werdohl Germany Phone: +49 (0)2392 52 - 359 Fax: +49 (0)2392 52 - 219 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0007667107 WKN: 766710 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2122838

End of News EQS News Service